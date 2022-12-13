ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French official says St. John Fisher student's disappearance is 'worrying'

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

A prosecutor in France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of a Rochester-area college student, who his family says has not been heard from in more than two weeks.

Ken DeLand Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University, has been studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes and last attended class on Nov. 28, according to his family.

A website, findkendeland.com , was launched by the family in an attempt to locate the 21-year-old Ontario County resident. While his family last spoke with him on Nov. 27, his classmates saw him the following day. DeLand was reported missing on Nov. 29 after he missed class.

Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant described DeLand's disappearance as "worrying" and said that DeLand reportedly "told several people that he arrived in France insufficiently prepared and had difficulty making friends," Vaillant said in a written statement.

DeLand “seems to have left Grenoble voluntarily,” Vaillant said, noting that DeLand was spotted in a Decathlon sports store in the town of Montélimar, about 87 miles from Grenoble, on Dec. 3. DeLand's bank statements show that he spent $8.40 in the store and his image was captured by store cameras as he entered the store.

DeLand's phone last pinged at a train station on Nov. 30 and has had no activity since, his family said. He left his belongings - minus a change of clothing, his wallet and his cell phone - at his host family's home.

"We fear the worst and want him to be located," his family said on the website.

Vaillant said that DeLand mentioned that he wanted to go to Marseille before returning to the United States.

DeLand is expected to return home on Dec. 17, according to his family, adding that his visa expires in mid-January.

"I wore a spot on the floor where I have paced these last weeks," his father said on Tuesday. "This is not characteristic of him...to not reach out and speak to us about what is going on."

Until late in November, DeLand Sr. said he spoke with his son nearly every day. Now, he is praying his son will board his flight home later this week. Because DeLand Jr. is an adult, it has been a challenge to obtain information about the case through police agencies and the embassy, the elder DeLand said.

When asked what he'd say to his missing son, DeLand Sr. said," I love you. I miss you. I just want you to come home safe and sound and to give you a big hug."

He said his son was enjoying his time abroad, particularly as he traveled. DeLand, who is studying psychology and pre-law at St. John Fisher, had been studying French since he was a middle school student and as an Eagle Scout who enjoys camping, possesses some wilderness skills. He said he can't speak to how well his son made friends while in Grenoble, but said that he felt that even years of studying a foreign language is far different that living in another country and constantly interacting with native French speakers.

DeLand was last seen wearing a red jacket, scarf, grey beanie, blue pants and sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack.

DeLand lives in Newark and is a Midlakes High School graduate. Over the weekend, friends and family gathered for a prayer service and they continue to pray he his safely located.

University officials released a statement about DeLand last week, after he was reported missing.

“St. John Fisher University will continue to do all it can to assist in the investigation,” the school said in a statement, adding that university officials have stayed in close contact with the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS), which is working with local law enforcement on the search.

Grenoble is a city in southeastern France, nestled at the foot of the French Alps..

