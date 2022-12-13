ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
assetservicingtimes.com

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
marinelink.com

Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan

Marco Polo Marine, a Singapore-listed offshore vessel company, is looking to enter the Japanese offshore wind market and has signed a memorandum of understanding with "K" Line Wind Service in that regard. Both parties, according to Marco Polo Marine, want to own and run suitable offshore support vessels that will...
The Associated Press

Taiwan Excellence, the Oscars of Taiwan Industries, Unveils 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award Winners

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- The recently concluded 31 st Annual Taiwan Excellence Award put the spotlight on the best of Taiwan innovation and technology, showcasing environmentally-sustainable solutions that enable transformative consumer experiences, improve healthcare, and deliver Industry 4.0 solutions. The award winners – 10 Gold and 20 Silver – were chosen for their outstanding product innovation, quality, design, and market viability. They will become part of a series of upcoming initiatives organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in the US and internationally to identify new business partner and market opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005993/en/ 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award winners epitomize breakthrough innovations, reimagined consumer and commercial applications, sustainability, and solutions for post-pandemic life. (Graphic: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com

Judges announced for 2023 European Rental Awards

The judges for the 2023 European Rental Awards has been confirmed, with senior representatives from ERA, Riwal, Ardent Hire and Briggs & Stratton on the panel. Paul Bramhall, Director – Electrification & Rental, EMEA, Briggs & Stratton. Jeremy Fish, Chief Executive, Ardent Hire Solutions. Stéphane Henon, ERA President &...
The Associated Press

Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy