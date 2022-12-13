ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation

An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
BEDFORD, NY
theexaminernews.com

Former Peekskill Mayor Named Chairman of National Parents Group

Former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey announced last week he has a new job advocating for children. Rainey, a father of three who ran unsuccessfully earlier this year for the State Assembly, has accepted the position as Chair of National Parents Organization, New York Affiliate. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children and strengthen society by protecting every child’s right to the love and care of both parents after separation and divorce.
PEEKSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

Woman Responds to Anti-Semitic Incidents With Electric Menorah

One northern Westchester woman hopes that one small gesture but powerful gesture can unite others as the rise in anti-Semitism and hate has taken hold throughout the United States in recent years. Over the past few weeks, South Salem resident Cathy Deutsch has created the Menorah Project, urging Jewish households...
SOUTH SALEM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy