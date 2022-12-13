Former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey announced last week he has a new job advocating for children. Rainey, a father of three who ran unsuccessfully earlier this year for the State Assembly, has accepted the position as Chair of National Parents Organization, New York Affiliate. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children and strengthen society by protecting every child’s right to the love and care of both parents after separation and divorce.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO