Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
Related
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
KRQE News 13
Pelicans, Suns to end season series both shooting for hot streak
The New Orleans Pelicans had won seven consecutive games after taking two home games against the Phoenix Suns in three days last week. They have lost both of their games since. The Suns went to Houston from New Orleans and lost their fifth consecutive game Tuesday night. But they ended...
KRQE News 13
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options. ”I think there’s only one team that I could go to where I couldn’t be 99 and that was the Yankees,” he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge’s jersey number. ”I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number.”
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
Lakers star Anthony Davis missed the second half after injuring his right foot Friday against the Nuggets, but a source said there is hope he did not suffer anything severe.
KRQE News 13
Hornets, Hawks bring losses and poor defense into contest
The Atlanta Hawks haven’t been very good lately. The Charlotte Hornets have been even worse. So that sets up Friday night’s meeting in Charlotte, N.C., where neither team is likely to be in much of a good mood. The Hornets were called out for their recent lackluster performances,...
KRQE News 13
AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal
NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodon to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.
KRQE News 13
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields...
Comments / 0