Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
KRQE News 13

Pelicans, Suns to end season series both shooting for hot streak

The New Orleans Pelicans had won seven consecutive games after taking two home games against the Phoenix Suns in three days last week. They have lost both of their games since. The Suns went to Houston from New Orleans and lost their fifth consecutive game Tuesday night. But they ended...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options. ”I think there’s only one team that I could go to where I couldn’t be 99 and that was the Yankees,” he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge’s jersey number. ”I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Hornets, Hawks bring losses and poor defense into contest

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t been very good lately. The Charlotte Hornets have been even worse. So that sets up Friday night’s meeting in Charlotte, N.C., where neither team is likely to be in much of a good mood. The Hornets were called out for their recent lackluster performances,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRQE News 13

AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodon to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields...

