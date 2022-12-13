Read full article on original website
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
click orlando
Moritz Wagner powers Orlando Magic past NBA-leading Celtics
BOSTON – Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game — the first four coming at home. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game.
click orlando
Orlando Magic beat Hawks 135-124 for 4th straight victory
ORLANDO, Fla. – Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the...
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Maya Foley
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.
