ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 73

jschaardt
3d ago

they won't get no reparations for what thier ancestors did to themselves! want paid for your great great great great grandparents hardships go back to thier country of origin and get it from those responsible for selling your family member! cause it was your own people selling your family!

Reply(4)
34
Lea Harbour
3d ago

I want all our citizens to have equality, opportunity, and a good education. I also have been advocating better housing at a reasonable cost, fixing up existing properties for residential housing, and improving conditions in our communities (reducing crime and safety are key factors).However, the term "reparations," implies everyone else has done harm to certain minorities. It is important to focus on positive progress in helping people accomplish their goals. Jobs people can be trained to do, educational opportunities, childcare assistance, etc, can help people.However, people have to want to pursue these opportunities.

Reply(3)
24
Robert Frommo
3d ago

using this logic the English oh my Irish ancestors money and the Russians told my Lithuanian ancestors money nobody owes anything for what happened forever ago

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site

Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief

‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. A recovering opioid addict described to KCTV how easy it was to be hooked on fentanyl and the dangerous road it led him down. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

For the final time, Gary Amble has your StormTrack 5 Forecast

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated:...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

KCI officer shot Friday morning, taken to hospital

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy