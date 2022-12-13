ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man pleads guilty of shooting at convenience store shoppers based on race

Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who rely on these businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The vigorous prosecution of such abhorrent acts of violence and intimidation with the assistance of our federal partners is a top priority for this office.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
LOGANVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

