Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County correctional officer, police said Fri...
Funeral, visitation set for Gwinnett correctional officer shot on the way to work
Three entities were most important to Scott Riner: God, country and family....
Surveillance video shows alleged shooter accused of killing teen at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released home surveillance video showing someone firing off a gun during a birthday party, killing Laila Harris, 15. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home along Citizens Parkway in Morrow. Police told Channel 2 Action News someone...
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
Georgia man pleads guilty of shooting at convenience store shoppers based on race
Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who rely on these businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The vigorous prosecution of such abhorrent acts of violence and intimidation with the assistance of our federal partners is a top priority for this office.”
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Woman’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after toddler found dead in Canton
Charges have been upgraded against a woman arrested after a toddler was found dead, the Canton Police Department said Fr...
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
