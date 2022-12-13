Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
WOWK
Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball in Arizona again
Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It...
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
Lakers star Anthony Davis missed the second half after injuring his right foot Friday against the Nuggets, but a source said there is hope he did not suffer anything severe.
WOWK
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
WOWK
Chiefs’ Reid: Kelce was destined to be ‘something special’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce...
WOWK
Colts’ Irsay isn’t ready to oust Snyder, wants discussion
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday he isn’t ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners. Irsay said two months ago there was merit to removing Snyder amid several scandals...
WOWK
WVU great Kevin Jones enjoying another successful season in Japan
A great year of basketball continues for Jones in the Land of the Rising Sun. 2022 has been a successful year of basketball for Kevin Jones. The recent WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee finished up the 2021-22 season with a strong performance for his new team in Japan, the Hitachi Sun Rockers. He followed that up with an entertaining run in The Basketball Tournament with some old teammates, which included Jones hitting the game-winning shot in front of thousands of Mountaineer fans in Charleston to send Best Virginia to the TBT quarterfinals.
WOWK
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New...
