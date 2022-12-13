ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WOWK

Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It...
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
WOWK

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
WOWK

Colts’ Irsay isn’t ready to oust Snyder, wants discussion

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday he isn’t ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners. Irsay said two months ago there was merit to removing Snyder amid several scandals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK

WVU great Kevin Jones enjoying another successful season in Japan

A great year of basketball continues for Jones in the Land of the Rising Sun. 2022 has been a successful year of basketball for Kevin Jones. The recent WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee finished up the 2021-22 season with a strong performance for his new team in Japan, the Hitachi Sun Rockers. He followed that up with an entertaining run in The Basketball Tournament with some old teammates, which included Jones hitting the game-winning shot in front of thousands of Mountaineer fans in Charleston to send Best Virginia to the TBT quarterfinals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New...

