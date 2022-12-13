ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

First Warning: Single-digit wind chill temperatures expected late next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather team is tracking the strongest Arctic cold front of the season thus far, forecast to send temperatures tumbling just before Christmas weekend. While temperatures are currently chillier than normal across Texas and will remain so through the middle of next week, the...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill expected to last through the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye to the sunshine and the 11-day warmer-than-average spell. The clouds are rushing back in and a front will push through reinforcing the Winter-like chill. Highs today will not get out of the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds and the winds will make it feel even...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

December-like weather returns after cold front

AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye rain and hello sunshine today. Feeling more like December behind the latest cold front. A strong northwesterly wind will help clear our skies, dry out the air and eventually bring in some cedar pollen. Highs today closer to seasonal levels with low to mid 60s. With...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today

The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
WCTV

First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather. A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

National Weather Service: 6 tornadoes confirmed after early morning severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in North Texas after Tuesday morning's severe weather outbreak.EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)NWS Fort Worth will be conducting more surveys on Wednesday; a total of 12 tornadoes is possible, we're already halfway there.It'll be a cloudy start Wednesday with some isolated showers possible, but the sunshine should be in full force in the afternoon. High will only be in the 50s and low 60s though. And it gets much colder from here.Highs are not expected to reach 50° on Friday, and the weekend remains below normal. Just wait until you see what the models are showing for next week though.It's more than seven days out and a lot has to be ironed out. At the very least, long range models are both hinting at some seriously cold weather moving in. Do we get any precipitation with it? That's what we'll be keeping an eye on, so stay tuned!
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX

