First Warning: Single-digit wind chill temperatures expected late next week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather team is tracking the strongest Arctic cold front of the season thus far, forecast to send temperatures tumbling just before Christmas weekend. While temperatures are currently chillier than normal across Texas and will remain so through the middle of next week, the...
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
Arctic Cold to Arrive in North Texas Ahead of Christmas, Time to Winterize and Get Ready
A brutal blast of cold air is pushing into North Texas late next week. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Howling north winds will accompany the front, adding to the chill. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s...
Winter-like chill expected to last through the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye to the sunshine and the 11-day warmer-than-average spell. The clouds are rushing back in and a front will push through reinforcing the Winter-like chill. Highs today will not get out of the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds and the winds will make it feel even...
Get your winter gear ready for some chilly days ahead
Central Texas is about to be cold for the holidays, with temps in the upper 30s going into Christmas weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe has more.
December-like weather returns after cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye rain and hello sunshine today. Feeling more like December behind the latest cold front. A strong northwesterly wind will help clear our skies, dry out the air and eventually bring in some cedar pollen. Highs today closer to seasonal levels with low to mid 60s. With...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Rare storms bring large hail, damaging winds, & tornado warnings to TX/OK Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A rare severe weather event tore across the eastern Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Monday night bringing all modes of severe hazards including two tornado warned storms in Beaver county in Oklahoma. There has not been any confirmation of damage from a tornado as of Tuesday morning,...
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
There's an official definition of what makes a white Christmas (and Austin probably won’t have one)
Here’s a holiday fact: There is a very specific definition for what constitutes a “white Christmas.” According to the National Weather Service, it occurs when there is an inch of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. local time on Christmas morning. NWS' Mack Morris says...
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather. A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.
National Weather Service: 6 tornadoes confirmed after early morning severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in North Texas after Tuesday morning's severe weather outbreak.EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)NWS Fort Worth will be conducting more surveys on Wednesday; a total of 12 tornadoes is possible, we're already halfway there.It'll be a cloudy start Wednesday with some isolated showers possible, but the sunshine should be in full force in the afternoon. High will only be in the 50s and low 60s though. And it gets much colder from here.Highs are not expected to reach 50° on Friday, and the weekend remains below normal. Just wait until you see what the models are showing for next week though.It's more than seven days out and a lot has to be ironed out. At the very least, long range models are both hinting at some seriously cold weather moving in. Do we get any precipitation with it? That's what we'll be keeping an eye on, so stay tuned!
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
Watch live: Severe threat in South ramps up, again, as tornadic storms push east
We're in the thick of a severe weather outbreak impacting millions of Americans on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the country.
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Blackouts Could Hit Texas on Christmas as Arctic Blast Threatens Grid
Meteorologists worry Texas could suffer another massive power grid failure similar to February 2021.
