Biden administration's new 'woke' billion-dollar grant program will further divide America: Ben Carson
A United States Department of Transportation grant program drew the critique of 'Hannity' guest host Tammy Bruce and former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on Friday.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Ex-RNC Chair Reality-Checks Republicans With 8 Words About Donald Trump
Republicans need to have a "come to their heart moment,” said Michael Steele.
Is Trump running in 2024 just to shield against prosecution?
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pentagon on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman argued that former President Donald Trump sees his 2024 presidential campaign as a "shield" against indictment — even as he appears to barely put effort into his bid to retake the White House.
Ben Shapiro slams Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘cringeworthy’ and ‘painful’
Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro has blasted Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘painful’ and ‘cringeworthy’.The former president announced his limited edition collectible cards would be going up for sale, advertising them with images of himself Photoshopped over superheroes.“This major announcement almost completely craters his presidential campaign before it even gets off the ground”, Shapiro said on his show.“On every available front, it’s just the dumbest politics maybe I’ve ever seen.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ: Sources
WASHINGTON -- The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to urge the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges during their business meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The committee has been debating the move for months and is largely symbolic.
Republicans respond after 'Twitter Files 6' reveals FBI flagged users and tweets: 'A lot to answer for'
Republican lawmakers including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and others have responded after the latest Twitter Files alleged coordination between the intel community and Twitter.
Phil Murphy signs law to shift NJ teacher certification testing to colleges
Starting in spring 2024, students who have completed teacher preparation programs in New Jersey will no longer have to take an expensive and much-maligned certification test called the Educative Teacher Performative Assessment, or EdTPA. Instead, new teachers will take similar tests conducted by their programs before graduating, according to a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. ...
