WR Cole Beasley unretires, reunites with Bills nine months after breakup

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Beasley had a largely successful run with the Bills but didn't have the cleanest breakup with the organization. After failing to find a trade partner for the slot receiver, Buffalo released Beasley in mid-March.

Beasley recorded career-bests in receptions (82), receiving yards (967), yards per reception (11.8) and catch percentage (76.6%), among other categories in 2020, and helped the Bills advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He took a slight step back during the 2021 campaign but still had 82 catches for 693 yards.

With the Dallas Cowboys recently signing T.Y. Hilton and now Beasley rejoining Buffalo, it may be an indication that teams are cooling on the idea of bringing in free agent Odell Beckham Jr.