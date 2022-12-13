ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lane Johnson headlines a list of six injured Philadelphia Eagles

Weeks pass and so do months. The dates on the calendars change. Preparation for the next opponent always leads to a game before that contest is forgotten and the Philadelphia Eagles begin preparing for another clash. Each week brings a constant, however. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at about 4 p.m. EST, eyes are glued to our timelines and the notifications we receive on our cellular devices to catch a glimpse of the latest injury report. Unfortunately, the NFL’s best right tackle, Lane Johnson, lands on Week 15’s list on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top

With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
FanSided

Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine

The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy