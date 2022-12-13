Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 14 Dec 2022 17:52:22 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 14 Dec 2022 17:52:22 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 110 Capcom Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Light at the corner of the parking lot is out most nights. One is across from the dumpster. There is also another out in the parking lot in front of the 5/3 ATM. Both of these are on the myeyedr side of the building.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Power Line Issues – Wed, 14 Dec 2022 20:15:02 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 14 Dec 2022 20:15:02 -0500: Power Line Issues at Address: 604–698 S Wingate St Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. No category for this. This is not a power line issue but a cable has been o The ground for over a month in the street. Please install underground.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Wed, 14 Dec 2022 20:12:08 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 14 Dec 2022 20:12:08 -0500: Pothole at Address: 100–120 E Holding Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Comments / 0