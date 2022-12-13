ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Stories of Portsmouth: Sleeping on the floor of the Clamshell office

By Cathy Wolff
 3 days ago
The following is an excerpt from a short story about the Clamshell Alliance submitted to the Portsmouth NH 400 Commemorative Book Project by Cathy Wolff. The Portsmouth Herald/Seacoastonline.com, in collaboration with the Portsmouth, NH 400th Anniversary Committee, is sharing these stories to help highlight the city’s history, and also encourage others to submit their memories. Enjoy.

The jackhammers started at 7 a.m., maybe earlier. At least that’s what I remember.

It was 1977 and Portsmouth had launched its downtown beautification plan — installing gaslights and replacing the city’s ragged cement sidewalks with brick.

The jackhammers made the walls shake in the Clamshell Alliance office, jarring me awake from a not terribly comfortable sleep — on the floor, in a sleeping bag, near the mimeograph machine, an office essential in those pre-computer years.

Our occupation of the Seabrook nuclear power plant site — which would result in 1,414 arrests — was just weeks away and there was a lot to do, so I spent the night in the office at least a couple of times a week rather than drive home to Hopkinton, New Hampshire. The occupation got international media coverage and helped inspire similar anti-nuclear organizations to form around the country.

In those days there was a lot of cheap housing and office space downtown. The Clam moved into a big second-floor room at 62 Congress St. in 1976. We furnished it with a three-legged card table, a phone, several donated, mismatched chairs, a file cabinet and a lot of energy. We usually sat in a circle on the floor for meetings, which, since we made decisions by consensus, could last several hours.

For a quick break, there was Eddy’s, a lunch counter and adjoining bar just below us. Or we might walk to Teddy’s Lunch in Market Square. For longer, post-work breaks, we’d head for the Press Room or the Common Crossing. If we were feeling rich, which was rare, we’d splurge on dinner at The Rosa or maybe even Pier I.

While the brick sidewalks heralded a new era, downtown already had the Blue Strawbery and Theatre by the Sea on Ceres Street; Salamander Glass on the corner of Bow and Church streets; and Pontine Movement Theatre. The first Prescott Park Arts Festival was in 1974. Market Square Day launched in 1978.

(Despite the protest of at least one city councilor, Evelyn Marconi, the Clamshell Alliance was allowed several years later to join Market Square Day. We displayed an ice carving of a nuclear power plant and asked people to guess how long it would take to melt down.)

To this day, whenever I look down at the sidewalks in Portsmouth, I think of that exciting time in my life, as well as the lost sleep – and the smell of a mimeograph machine.

Want to share your stories? Submit a memory of 400 words or less, as a Word document or link, in an email to Stories.PNH400@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is Dec. 31, 2022. And keep an eye out for more stories in the weeks to come — all of which will be captured in the official 400th Commemorative Book slated for release this spring. Pre-orders will be available soon.

