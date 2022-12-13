Portsmouth council ends controversial neighborhood parking pilot program

PORTSMOUTH – The City Council overwhelmingly rejected a motion to extend the pilot Neighborhood Parking Program for Islington Creek through the end of June 2023.

The council’s 7-1 vote to defeat the motion made by City Councilor Beth Moreau effectively ends the controversial pilot NPP, which was approved in August 2021, but faced constant neighborhood opposition.

Residents who supported the NPP said downtown workers and tourists parked for free on neighborhood streets because of their proximity to downtown, which made it hard for people who live there to find parking spots.

City Councilor Rich Blalock said he understood the problem caused by “people wanting to save money, encroaching on your neighborhood.”

“My biggest problem though … is we’ve already spent $113,0000 studying one neighborhood,” he said during this week’s City Council meeting. “All the taxpayers of Portsmouth had to pay for that.”

In the end, Blalock maintained, the NPP “didn’t work” and “it was very inefficient.”

“We wasted a bunch of money, we wasted a bunch of time, we saved like two spaces,” he said. “ … I would not support another pilot program at the cost to our taxpayers.”

City Parking Director Benjamin Fletcher told the council that a city study of the NPP showed “that the neighborhood enjoyed less than a 2% reduction in (parking) demand that can be directly attributed to the pilot.”

“This equates to less than five additional open spaces neighborhood-wide,” he stated in a memo. “Considering the $113,500 net cost to run the program, this equates to $22,883 per gained space that can be directly attributed to the program.”

At the request of the council, the parking division proposed a framework earlier this year for future neighborhood parking programs that calls for metered street parking through the city’s parking mobile app, while neighborhood residents could pay $125 each for an annual on-street pass.

Under the pilot parking program, neighborhood residents received on-street passes for free.

“They should pay those fees,” City Councilor John Tabor said. “The taxpayers of the entire city have been paying for this program until now.”

“It’s free, it’s been given to them for free,” he said. “I think one of the principles we should have with this if neighbors want to have restricted parking so they don’t have downtown workers taking their spaces, it shouldn’t cost the rest of the taxpayers money.”

“They should pay those fees,” Tabor added.

He noted, too, that the last survey done of Islington Creek residents concluded that only “34 percent were willing to pay $125 a year for a permit.”

“I’m very concerned we’re continuing to give this away for free and we don’t know if a majority will pay for the permits,” he said. “Will all those people who said they want it actually pay for it?”

“I’m loathe to keep extending this for free,” he added.

Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley said she was “really hesitant to continue the pilot.”

“I think there are still other programs that other municipalities and cities use that could be potentially more cost effective than what we are using or potentially continuing this pilot,” Kelley said.

Establishing a Neighborhood Parking Program process

Moreau explained that the motivation to extend the program “was truly to establish a process that any neighborhood could apply” for if they wanted a Neighborhood Parking Program.

“We talked about sizes of maybe five streets and 50 residential units,” she said. “We talked about 60 to 65 percent buy-in” from people in a neighborhood to move a parking program forward.

Mayor Deaglan McEachern also voted against the motion, saying, “I don’t necessarily think we need to extend the pilot program.”

Moving forward, a framework for Neighborhood Parking Programs could include extending metered parking near the downtown, McEachern said.

He suggested a 75 percent approval criteria from neighborhood residents, along with a $120 annual fee to park on the street.

“They would be asking to pay for it, asking to have parking enforced on their street,” he said.

Streets in the Islington Creek pilot were McDonough from Dover to Brewster, Sudbury, Hanover from Brewster to Bridge Street, Tanner from Islington to Hill, Autumn, Tanner Court, Parker, Pearl, Rock, Brewster, Langdon, Cornwall, Rockingham, Cabot, Salem, Dover and Islington Street residents who live between Dover Street and Bridge Street, according to city documents.