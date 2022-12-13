Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
DCF Grant Goes to Free Meal Program at Dearborn Adult Center
DCF is awarding 15 Proactive Grants of $1,000 each throughout 2022 to charitable organizations. DCF Board member Larry Campbell presents a $1,000 grant check to Sarah Lansing, Director of Dearborn Adult Center. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A $1,000 Proactive Grant from the Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF) to the Dearborn...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Local School Corporations See Various Results in Student Enrollment Trend Report
Lawrenceburg and Milan have seen an uptick in student enrollment, while less students are attending South Dearborn and Franklin Co. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A recent study shows the changes in student population in Indiana public school districts. The report, prepared by Dr. Michele Moore, Clinical Assistant Professor at Indiana University,...
WIBC.com
Fire Destroys Dearborn County Co-Op Many Farmers Rely On
DILLSBORO, Ind. — A massive fire destroyed a Co-Op Feed Dealer in Dearborn County that many farmers in the area rely on. The fire started around 4:30 pm at the Co-Op along U.S. 50 near Dillsboro. When firefighters from several townships showed up the building was fully engulfed sending thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
eaglecountryonline.com
Cops and Kids Program Celebrates Another Successful Year
Approximately 300 children received Christmas gifts last Saturday. Lawrenceburg Police officers at the annual Cops and Kids event. (Aurora, Ind.) – One of the most heartwarming events of the year was a big success again in 2022. The Laughery Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 146 held their...
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
eaglecountryonline.com
State Rep. Lyness, State Senator Perfect Speak at Pre-Legislative Luncheon
The legislators hit on the state budget, State Road 101 extension, gaming revenue, and more. State Senator Chip Perfect (left) and Randy Lyness at the Pre-Legislative Luncheon at Ivy Tech Riverfront Campus in Lawrenceburg. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - State legislators from southeastern Indiana were...
eaglecountryonline.com
Wanted Man Who Stole Union Co. Sheriff's Vehicle Apprehended in Texas
Steven Lakes was arrested this week on several felony warrants out of Indiana. Steven T. Lakes. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A Connersville man who has been on the run for over a month has been apprehended. Steven T. Lakes, 46, was arrested this week in Texas on...
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
shelbycountypost.com
Discipline charges filed against Decatur County judge
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Guardian Ad Litems/Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
WRBI Radio
Teen charged with Reckless Driving
Franklin County, IN — Reckless driving charges have been filed against a Connersville teen accused of going way above the speed limit on Fairfield Causeway Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling Monday morning when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
eaglecountryonline.com
First Baptist Church Lawrenceburg-greendale
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 15th Dec at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County is about to give $33.5M to the affordable housing 'fund of funds'
Hamilton County commissioners plan to spend $33.5 million as gap financing for affordable housing. The board is set to vote Thursday on a contract with the Cincinnati Development Fund, the same nonprofit lending group managing Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. "To focus on gap funding and moving projects forward...
WLWT 5
Hundreds of meals distributed through Freestore Foodbank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare
COVINGTON, Ky. — Organizations are teaming up in Covington to make sure families have food on the table for the holidays. For the third year, the Freestore Foodbank is teaming up with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to make sure nobody goes hungry. Everyone showing up for a meal on Tuesday says they're grateful for the outpouring of kindness.
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
1017thepoint.com
RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING
(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
Fox 19
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
Fox 19
Here’s who testifies next in Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Wednesday as the public corruption trial continues of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township is accused of using his elected position for personal gain and faces the following charges:. One count of bribery, a third-degree felony. Three counts...
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF CREDITS PHONE APP FOR KEEPING CITIZENS AWARE DURING STANDOFF
(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said Tuesday that Monday’s standoff on Arba Pike illustrated how valuable the department’s communication system with the public can be. During the standoff, safety bulletins were pushed to citizens who had downloaded the department’s phone app. Those alerts contained information regarding the incident that were intended to keep nearby citizens aware and safe. Anthony Alexander remained in the Wayne County Jail Wednesday morning charged with attempted murder. The female victim who he allegedly shot is in stable condition.
