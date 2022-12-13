ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Work starts on first phase of $2 billion Pearson Ranch development in Austin

By Shonda Novak, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Developers have started work on the first phase of the $2 billion Pearson Ranch project in northwest Austin with a 306-unit apartment complex that is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Plans call for the Pearson Ranch development to take shape over the next 10 to 15 years in Williamson County. Announced this year, the mixed-use project ultimately is slated to bring 2,500 condominiums and apartment, 2.6 million square feet of office space, two hotelsm 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, community and cultural spaces; and 30 acres of green space.

The developer of Pearson Ranch, Austin-based Inspire Development, also envisions a corporate campus.

Although the housing market in the five-county Austin region has slowed this year as interest rates have risen, other sectors of the real estate market either are rebounding or have continued to flourish, including the industrial sector, and job and population growth continue to outpace national averages.

Inspire said it has started construction on Pearson Ranch's first apartment complex, called the Eden. It will kick-start the initial phase of the planned development, which is 2 miles northwest of Apple's new $1 billion corporate campus.

“This part of the Austin area has cemented its reputation as the place to be for high tech employers,” Brett Ames, Inspire's managing principal, said in a news written statement. “The Eden brings high-quality housing to an area where it’s needed and helps more people live close to where they work.”

Located at Texas 45 and West Parmer Lane, Pearson Ranch is designed to attract local, homegrown Austin restaurants and retailers and connect to parks, public plazas and hike-and-bike trail networks, its developer says.

The Eden will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 672 square feet to 1,511 square feet. Rents will be in line with the market, although it's too early to say what the range might be. The apartment project is expected to take about 24 months to complete.

The apartments will have 10-foot-high ceilings, gas appliances, built-in kitchen islands, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer units and the latest technology features, such as smart locks and thermostats.

Future residents will have access to community gardens and a connection to a three-acre park. Other amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop lounge deck with a kitchen, a golf simulator room, a dog spa, a co-working lounge and a resort-style pool area.

Asked about prospects for the corporate campus, and the retail and restaurant uses, Inspire executives said only that interest has been strong, and they are "pleased with the market's response to Pearson Ranch."

The general contractor for the Eden is NRP Group, and the project’s architect is Davies Collaborative.

