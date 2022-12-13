LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

Sumsub, a global verification platform providing customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring, and AML solutions for the whole customer journey, today announced the release of a Total Economic Impact™ study by Forrester Consulting that shows benefits and costs of implementing Sumsub’s all-in-one verification solution.

Total Economic Impact study of Sumsub reveals 240% ROI

Sumsub commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the value of its platform. This study is designed to help businesses evaluate Sumsub’s potential financial impact on their company. To that end, Forrester anonymously interviewed Sumsub customers, aggregated their experiences and business metrics, and combined the results into a composite organization.

The TEI study concludes that companies that invest in Sumsub’s solution can experience a 240% return on investment (ROI) with a net present value (NPV) of $3,21M and a payback period of less than six months .

The Forrester study estimated that Sumsub’s identity verification platform offered $762.5K in value savings from reduced loss due to identity fraud within three years of implementation. Other key findings include $2,6M value on 15% compliance efficiency improvement and avoided additional/compliance agent headcount cost, as well as net profit associated with increased pass rate: on average, Sumsub clients are able to verify x2-x3 more customers.

According to the TEI findings, Sumsub also provides its clients unquantified benefits, such as improved customer experience and quality of onboarded customers, increased capabilities in reporting and analytics, best-service 24/7 tech support, and enhanced compliance with local regulations. In addition, Sumsub’s all-on-one verification platform is helping its customers to onboard partner organizations (KYB), solve compliance issues and scale to global markets easier.

“We believe this Forrester TEI study underscored Sumsub’s commitment to helping businesses fight digital fraud and stay fully compliant with regulations worldwide. Trusted by more than 2000 companies, we are happy to move forward with our mission to provide best-in-class verification and compliance services to a growing number of global businesses across the fintech, trading, crypto, gaming industries and beyond” – comments Andrew Sever, Sumsub’s co-founder and CEO .

To examine all the metrics and results of the Forrester’s TEI study on Sumsub, you can download the full study at this link: https://sumsub.com/total-economic-impact/

Note on Forrester Consulting TEI research

Total Economic Impact (TEI) is Forrester’s methodology for measuring the comprehensive impact of investments, technologies, projects, and initiatives. TEI reports are holistic business cases that include decision drivers, the customer journey, and qualitative and quantitative impacts – culminating in a sample financial model that shows an estimated return on investment (ROI). They are meant to help readers who are considering a similar investment to understand the experience and outcomes achieved by other customers. These reports are commissioned by solution providers who wish to discover and articulate their product’s value to the market.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is an all-in-one verification platform that secures every step of the customer journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, KYT and AML solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, speed up onboarding, reduce costs and steer clear of digital fraud. Sumsub achieves the highest conversion rates in the industry—91.64% in the U.S., 95.86% in the U.K. and 90.98% in Brazil—while verifying users in less than 50 seconds on average. Sumsub’s methodology follows FATF recommendations, the international standard for AML/CTF rules and local regulatory requirements (FINMA, FCA, CySEC, MAS, BaFin). As the first regulated compliance-as-a-service provider, Sumsub has a team of compliance experts ready to consult on regulatory specifics worldwide. With over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries, Sumsub partners with the likes of Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.

