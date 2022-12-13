ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aetrex Albert 3DFit and Foot.com Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

Named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for the second year in a row, Aetrex Inc., a global market leader in foot scanning technology and orthotics will debut the honorable mention technology, the Albert 3DFit and Foot.com Data Portal, at this year’s show from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005283/en/

Aetrex Albert 3D Fit Scanner (Photo: Business Wire)

The Albert 3DFit is Aetrex’s newest scanner. It uses four state-of-the-art Intel® RealSense™ 3D Depth Cameras to capture complete, accurate foot measurements in 10 seconds, including length, width, girth and more, all down to 1 millimeter of accuracy. The data is then converted into a 3D model of the foot, utilizing over 3.5 million data points. Once a scan is collected, Aetrex’s proprietary FitGenius™ AI platform analyzes the unique foot data to provide the best-fitting footwear recommendations by brand, style and size, helping customers find the perfect fit whether shopping in store or online.

The Foot.com Data Portal is a dedicated platform to help shoe manufacturers around the world create better fitting footwear. It collects and filters hundreds of thousands of unique, global, anonymous 3D foot scans from Aetrex’s Albert 3DFit and Albert 2 Pro. By arming footwear research and development teams with 3D data, the portal takes the guesswork out of footwear design, resulting in more anatomically-correct lasts. Through the website, users can easily filter and access the most accurate, complete 3D foot data broken down by gender, region, foot size and more.

“Online footwear sales have one of the highest return rates at 30-40%. Aetrex Technology provides retailers with a suite of solutions, including our advanced 3D foot scanners, AI footwear recommendations with our online FitGenius platform, and the new Foot.com Data Portal. With the breadth of these products, we can provide retailers and brands a variety of options to choose from to tackle today’s online fitting challenges,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex. “Our mission is to become the world’s ultimate source for 3D foot data, helping retailers and brands around the world create better fit experiences for their customers.”

Aetrex is a technology-first company, operating the largest technology team in the industry with AI and computer vision engineers fully involved in product development. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10-thousand-foot scanners worldwide that have completed more than 40 million unique foot scans. Aetrex partners include BOA, Burton, Marathon Sports, Sun & Ski Sports, The North Face, and more.

CES 2023 attendees can experience the Albert 3DFit at Aetrex’s booth and access their scan data via a QR code. Visitors who get their feet scanned will receive a 50% off coupon to purchase Aetrex Orthotics on aetrex.com. The Foot.com Data Portal will also be available for demonstration.

To learn more about Aetrex’s technology suite, please visit booth #54953 at CES 2023 or www.aetrex.com.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 40 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the world’s #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

