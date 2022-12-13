KIOXIA SSDs Achieve Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its CM6 and CD6 Series of PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ SSDs and PM6 Series of 24G SAS SSDs have earned Microsoft Windows ® Server 2022 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) certification. This designation enables these KIOXIA SSDs to be used with Windows Server 2022 SDDC solutions utilizing Storage Spaces Direct. Certification testing was conducted by Microsoft ® to ensure the compatibility and performance of KIOXIA SSDs.

Certification testing was conducted by Microsoft to ensure the compatibility and performance of KIOXIA SSDs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct is a feature of Windows Server that creates a software-defined storage solution, combining SSDs on clustered servers and allowing the sharing of storage resources in converged and hyperconverged IT infrastructures. Users can scale out storage capacity by adding more drives or more servers in the cluster. Storage Spaces Direct automatically onboards the new drives and rebalances the storage pool.

“At KIOXIA, we constantly strive to improve upon the past,” said Steve Weinger, senior director of marketing, business development and ecosystems for KIOXIA America, Inc. “By utilizing the latest generation KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and our SSD controller technologies, we are able to do just that – and the performance capabilities of KIOXIA SSDs continues to increase rapidly. Software-defined storage solutions, such as Microsoft SDDC, can take advantage of these performance improvements and deliver cost-effective, reliable storage solutions for customers.”

KIOXIA has developed and collaborates with a broad ecosystem of companies to ensure interoperability and compatibility with KIOXIA SSDs, and welcomes companies to learn more at its Ecosystem Members website.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

