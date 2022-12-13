CloudBees Names Marc Gemassmer as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today named a new chief revenue officer (CRO), Marc Gemassmer. Gemassmer will lead the company’s global go-to-market and customer success efforts, partner and channel group, as well as the professional services organization.

“With Marc’s experience and proven track record of building high-growth sales organizations at a global scale, he is the experienced partner we need to drive the company forward,” said Anuj Kapur, president and CEO, CloudBees. “Marc is a natural fit for our organization, and we’re excited to see the success he will bring to his new team and to CloudBees as a whole.”

Gemassmer joins CloudBees from his previous roles as CRO and later general manager at Vectra AI, a threat detection and response provider. Over his more than 20-year career, he has gained experience as a sales leader in enterprise software and cloud security at companies including Xactly, Cisco, Alteryx, SAP, Flexera, and PTC.

“I have a passion for building high-performing teams at scale and look forward to putting this passion to work at CloudBees,” said Gemassmer. “The people I have met – at every level of the organization – share my passion and are ready to work together to drive the next phase of growth for the company. That’s a great foundation for success.”

Gemassmer is based in the San Francisco Bay area.

About CloudBees

CloudBees provides the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, enabling them to continuously innovate, compete, and win in a world powered by the digital experience. Designed for the world’s largest organizations with the most complex requirements, CloudBees enables software development organizations to deliver scalable, compliant, governed, and secure software from the code a developer writes to the people who use it. The platform connects with other best-of-breed tools, improves the developer experience, and enables organizations to bring digital innovation to life continuously, adapt quickly, and unlock business outcomes that create market leaders and disruptors.

CloudBees was founded in 2010 and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.cloudbees.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

