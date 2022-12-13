ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Wemade Unveils ‘Tier II Items’ on MIR4

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWG5x_0jgthQh800

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

Wemade unveiled powerful Tier II items for its MMORPG masterpiece, MIR4, on December 13th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005486/en/

Wemade announced Tier II Items & Special Enhancement update for MIR4 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tier II items, such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite and Spirit Treasure, have been added through this update.

Users who succeed in combining Tier II items can get items that are one grade higher. There’s also a certain chance to obtain XDRACO items.

Tier II Magic Stones and Spirit Stones of epic or higher grade can be made even more powerful through Special Enhancement. For Special Enhancement, Items of the same grade and tier are required, as well as the resource ‘Dragonsteel’.

A bountiful festival including a Christmas event will also be held to celebrate the year-end.

Through the 14-day attendance event, users can obtain “Snowflake Box” items containing special year-end gifts, which include various Summon Tickets and Epic Dragon Materials.

A push event is held for all users logging on to the game from the 24th to the 25th. In addition, users can buy Summon Tickets for Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes, with a special Christmas discount at 1,225 Copper each.

“From My Battle, To Our War!” Detailed information on MIR 4 can be found on the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005486/en/

CONTACT: Wemade Co., Ltd. (112040: KOSDAQ)

Yeonghyun Lee, PR Manager

yeonghyun@wemade.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Wemade Co., Ltd.

PUB: 12/13/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/13/2022 09:00 AM

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday

In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWSBTC

Fast Payout Online Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino Sites

With the cryptocurrency boom still in full swing, finding high-quality fast payout online casinos can be accessible. However, these are vital for players that still primarily use conventional currencies. Below, you can find the best and fastest payout online casinos. In addition, we have created a list of 6 top...
The Associated Press

Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles

STOCKHOLM, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005034/en/ Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike” capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan’s exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan’s new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country’s defense posture.
The Associated Press

Vestigo Ventures Invests in SaaSWorks to Equip Finance Teams with a Continuous, Single Source of Revenue Truth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- CFO surveys reveal a pervasive trend. Big Data has become a burden. Troves of data from myriad sources have the potential to deliver huge value, enabling organizations to increase revenue more efficiently, identify cost savings and growth opportunities, improve customer interactions, plan strategic investments, and much more. In reality, the potential remains unrealized as most businesses are drowning in disparate data with insufficient resources to overcome data unification and normalization challenges and extract the value within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005191/en/ Vestigo Ventures recently invested in SaaSWorks, a scalable “more than just software” solution to equip finance teams with a continuous single source of revenue truth. L to R: SaaSWorks co-founders, Vipul Shah, CEO and Jim O’Neill, CTO.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

‘Human Period Euphemisms’ Call for an End to Period Euphemisms

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- What do a painter-decorator, strawberry farmer, shark scientist, aunt named Flo, lingonberry jam producer, surfer, and military historian have in common? They’re all ‘human period euphemisms,’ slang words used to describe a female’s monthly menstruation instead of simply calling it what it is – a period. As part of its ongoing mission to normalize periods, feminine care brand INTIMINA released a video, End Period Euphemisms, featuring an unlikely group of embodied menstrual slang from across the world to call for an end to harmful period euphemisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005289/en/ Feminine care brand INTIMINA calls for an end to period euphemisms. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy