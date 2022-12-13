ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

kduz.com

Gopher Mens and Womens BB win yesterday

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher women’s basketball team got 21 points from freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata and beat Milwaukee 75-59 in a Wednesday matinee game at Williams Arena. Minnesota outscored the Panthers 23-16 in the third quarter to grab control of the contest. The Gophers improved to 7-5 with the win, while Milwaukee dropped to 3-8. Minnesota will now have a break for final exams and next hit the court a week from tomorrow against Eastern Illinois at 3:30 P-M at The Barn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Donald Langert

Donald P. Langert, age 89, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Glenfields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Minnetrista, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.
GLENCOE, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson

A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Shooting/Use of Force in New Auburn

Reports say one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn overnight. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman told the Star Tribune “We are investigating a use-of-force incident in New Auburn. The subject was shot and killed.”. Bowman said she has...
NEW AUBURN, MN
kduz.com

More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident

Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
NEW AUBURN, MN

