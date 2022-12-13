(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher women’s basketball team got 21 points from freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata and beat Milwaukee 75-59 in a Wednesday matinee game at Williams Arena. Minnesota outscored the Panthers 23-16 in the third quarter to grab control of the contest. The Gophers improved to 7-5 with the win, while Milwaukee dropped to 3-8. Minnesota will now have a break for final exams and next hit the court a week from tomorrow against Eastern Illinois at 3:30 P-M at The Barn.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO