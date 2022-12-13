Read full article on original website
Related
RI still hasn’t distributed $30M to nursing homes after 6 months
An advocate for Rhode Island seniors called the delay "extremely troubling."
ABC6.com
Superior Court judge expected to make decision on State House homeless encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Superior Court judge is expected to make a decision Friday on the homeless encampment outside the State House. A new complaint filed Tuesday by the Rhode Island ACLU argued that the people camping on the plaza are exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
Judge sides with McKee in lawsuit over homeless protest
Superior Court Justice David Cruise found the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove the protesters from the property was a violation of their rights.
rinewstoday.com
State demands homeless information from Coalition. They say, “we don’t have it”
The feel-like temperature in Providence is 36 degrees – it will rain heavily throughout the day. The Cranston Street Armory will open its doors at 5pm TODAY. Thursday afternoon, the Rhode Island Secretary of Housing gave the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness its marching orders to produce specific data by Monday, December 19th. This data needs to include:
ABC6.com
McKee announces additional $1.5M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced an additional $1.5 million to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The relief comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This funding addition to the “$5.3 million allocated by [the governor] to this rate relief program over the last several months.”
Study: RI’s illicit drug supply constantly changing
Rhode Island's illicit drug supply remains unpredictable, according to a recently released study.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. "That's a 30 rounder and that's the most common standard capacity for the AR-15," said David DeLoia, co-owner of Heritage Gun and Coin in West Warwick. In June, Gov....
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
Ed commissioner: Overdue report on RI foster care students almost ready
A state law required the data to be published in September.
McKee activates RI National Guard to help run Cranston Street Armory shelter
The 24-hour warming station will open Friday.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
rinewstoday.com
RI needs “major systemic change” to meet its DD consent decree deadline – Gina Macris
At the current pace, the state of Rhode Island will not meet a 2024 deadline for complying with a 2014 consent decree intended to integrate adults with developmental disabilities in their communities, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer said Monday. Amy Romero put the state on notice that it needs to...
WPRI
Day of Giving: $50K raised for RI Community Food Bank
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders who are struggling to put food on the table won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to the generosity of WPRI 12 viewers. Throughout our Day of Giving on Wednesday, donations were collected for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: “How to Create a Crisis” - Rhode Island Education Leaders Have Written the Book
Northeastern University's graduate school has a guide to how to manage a crisis communications situation. Well, Rhode Island education leaders -- the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and the leadership of the Providence Public School District -- have written a new book, "How to Create a Crisis." The Northeastern guide,...
Valley Breeze
Yorke: Baffling decision by judge
Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
AG: McKee can keep political dossiers secret despite violation of public records law
The governor requested political dossiers were put together last year, examining three finalists for lieutenant governor.
Community Focus: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the scrapped plans for St. Joseph's Hospital, the closure of two Providence schools and recent data on children in foster care.
Comments / 0