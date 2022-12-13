ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

rinewstoday.com

State demands homeless information from Coalition. They say, “we don’t have it”

The feel-like temperature in Providence is 36 degrees – it will rain heavily throughout the day. The Cranston Street Armory will open its doors at 5pm TODAY. Thursday afternoon, the Rhode Island Secretary of Housing gave the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness its marching orders to produce specific data by Monday, December 19th. This data needs to include:
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI

Day of Giving: $50K raised for RI Community Food Bank

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders who are struggling to put food on the table won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to the generosity of WPRI 12 viewers. Throughout our Day of Giving on Wednesday, donations were collected for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Yorke: Baffling decision by judge

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nycfoodpolicy.org

Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

