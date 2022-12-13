Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
740thefan.com
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
kduz.com
More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident
Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
Southern Minnesota News
Man dies following standoff in Sibley County
A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they were on the scene for more than ten...
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 crash that killed 2 in Burnsville
The Minnesota State Patrol and Burnsville Police Department on scene of a deadly crash on County Road 42 on April 4, 2021. Submitted photo. A Dakota County jury convicted a 20-year-old Burnsville woman Wednesday on two counts of murder and other serious charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed a young couple on Easter Sunday last year.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota
Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Officials investigating deadly crash in Fridley involving pedestrian
FRIDLEY, Minn. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian Friday in Fridley. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast. Several details, including the number of victims, have not yet been released. This...
fox9.com
Murderer gets 30 years for fatal stabbing, claims jail is violating medical privacy rights
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death earlier this year also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights while in custody. A jury found Derek Leake guilty of second-degree murder in...
Comments / 0