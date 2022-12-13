ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges

He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident

Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
NEW AUBURN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they were on the scene for more than ten...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
NEW AUBURN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
KROC News

[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota

Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy