WAPT
Mississippi storms could produce flash-flooding, damaging winds
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
Traffic stop leads to officer involved-shooting in Jackson, MBI says
JACKSON, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI said it happened on Dec. 11, around 1:00 AM. Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car, the driver of the car then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a release.
WLBT
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police say a man is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at the Flowood Applebee’s restaurant. On Tuesday, an Applebee’s employee was shot in the parking lot of the chain restaurant’s Flowood location on Lakeland Drive. When police arrived, they found...
WAPT
Car accident in Terry leaves one man dead
TERRY, Miss. — A man is dead after his SUV hit a tree in Terry. The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning on Lebanon-Pinegrove Road and Dry Grove Road. Hinds County deputies say a white 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael Zane Craft, 24, left the road and hit a tree.
Woman sentenced on murder charge after victim dies in coma
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman. Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022. Prosecutors […]
One person killed in head-on collision near Barnett Reservoir
One person was killed in a head-on collision near the Barnett Reservoir involving an SUV and truck. The incident occurred Friday afternoon along Spillway Road near Martin Drive in Rankin County. Officials with the Reservoir Police report that the accident involved an SUV and a truck with a trailer. A...
vicksburgnews.com
Two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases
Vicksburg Police Department has announced the arrest of two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases. According to a press release, Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52, of Vicksburg on Friday, Dec. 2, on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
