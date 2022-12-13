Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Kohler Police Department Stuff the Squad Food Drive Receives Many Donations
The Kohler Police Department recently held its Stuff the Squad Food Drive, and it was a big success. In total, the department consisting of only nine officers was able to collect two pallets worth of food, along with cash donations totaling just shy of $300. The food collected was then...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Residents Rush to Local Stores for Snow Removal Products
One of the stores that customers here on the lakeshore often visit right before or after a significant snowfall is ACE Hardware on Menasha Avenue. Seehafer News spoke yesterday morning with owner Dale Lindner, who said. “Customers have been in for things they may have forgotten, or found out their shovel isn’t in as good of shape as it had been.”
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army Announces Winner of Annual Battle of the Banks Competition
The Manitowoc Salvation Army held its Battle of the Financials competition yesterday, but the week before, a similar fundraising effort was held in Sheboygan. Nine banks and credit unions posted employees outside of Sheboygan area businesses to collect money for the local organization, but HAS Bank collected the most, with $2,158.
NBC26
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
seehafernews.com
Ground Broken on New Leasable Building in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park
Work has officially begun on a new 100,000-square-foot structure in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park. This building, which is being built by Consolidated Construction, is located at 3327 Horizon Drive, and will be leasable for manufacturing. The building will be constructed with the potential to add on up to 100,000...
WJFW-TV
Green Bay Packers Foundation donates to the Dream Playground in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Playgrounds are a great place for kids to just be kids, but of course they don't last forever. Its time for an upgrade at a park in Tomahawk and a group there is nearly halfway towards having enough funds to get started. It's not everyday that...
seehafernews.com
Drive Sober Campaign Starts Today in Manitowoc
Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver using alcohol or other drugs. Starting today, the Manitowoc Police Department and other such agencies across the state are beginning...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
seehafernews.com
More Nomination Paperwork Returned in Manitowoc and Two Rivers for April Election
At least two Common Council races will be contested in the City of Manitowoc. Last week we reported that Brett Vanderkin in District 1, and Todd Reckelberg in District 10 had already returned their nomination paperwork for the April election, but since then, two more people have submitted theirs. Raymond...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
