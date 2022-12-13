ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location

Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Residents Rush to Local Stores for Snow Removal Products

One of the stores that customers here on the lakeshore often visit right before or after a significant snowfall is ACE Hardware on Menasha Avenue. Seehafer News spoke yesterday morning with owner Dale Lindner, who said. “Customers have been in for things they may have forgotten, or found out their shovel isn’t in as good of shape as it had been.”
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Drive Sober Campaign Starts Today in Manitowoc

Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver using alcohol or other drugs. Starting today, the Manitowoc Police Department and other such agencies across the state are beginning...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing

You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy