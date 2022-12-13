Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Man dies following standoff in Sibley County
A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they were on the scene for more than ten...
kduz.com
More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident
Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged 13th ‘driving after revocation’ violation since 2020
An Eagle Lake man was charged with his 13th “driving after revocation” violation since 2020. One misdemeanor count was filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court against Chad Conrad Peterson, 37. A criminal complaint says Peterson was stopped on Nov 23 by Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp....
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man charged with felony domestic assault
Felony criminal charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of choking a woman. Jarell Jaray Graves, 34, is facing one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Mankato police responded on Dec 9 to a domestic incident. Police say...
knuj.net
UPDATE ON NEW AUBURN INCIDENT
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato man arrested following slow-speed pursuit
Mankato police arrested a man after multiple driving complaints resulted in a short low-speed pursuit. The complaints came in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white, four-door SUV in the Sibley Park area. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver led officers on a pursuit for about 4½ miles at speeds around 20 mph. The pursuit went through the areas of Sibley Park and Carney and Moreland avenues.
KEYC
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
knuj.net
AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR CLEVELAND MAN
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing Cleveland man. Authorities say 25-year-old Shawn Mooring went missing Tuesday evening from his Cleveland Township residence. Mooring was allegedly suffering from an apparent mental health experience and left the home wearing a white shirt, vest, blue jeans socks and sandals. Investigators say he left behind his vehicle and cell phone. Mooring’s social media and bank accounts haven’t revealed any information on his whereabouts. He is described as 6-feet 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds with short, sandy blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen Mooring or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office at 507-357-4440.
knsiradio.com
Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
knuj.net
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
KEYC
Man hospitalized following standoff; mental health crisis
KEYC's Aaron Stuve appeared live on Highway 14 in Nicollet County, where the precipitation hadn't yet started freezing, but heavy winds were already blowing. According to the AAA Foundation study, the rise in dangerous driving behaviors have increased between 2020 and 2021. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-13-2022...
swnewsmedia.com
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake
It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
KEYC
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
"I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna farm": Renville County man fighting to walk again after deer stand fall
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – It's true that motivation leads to inspiration. And in Renville County, a farmer is inspiring his friends and family by working through a life-changing injury.John Lauritsen shows us how Bill Voelz's road to recovery runs through farm country."I live on the farm that I was born and raised on," said Bill. "I love everything about it."From the serenity he finds in his tractor, to the peace and quiet of the countryside. About the only thing that compares to this lifestyle is the life Bill's made with his wife Jean."Always on the go and always 10 projects...
KEYC
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
myklgr.com
Walnut Grove’s Plum Creek Park recommended for $800 thousand state funding for improvements
The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) has chosen to recommend Plum Creek Park near Walnut Grove receive over $800 thousand in funding for improvements. The Plum Creek Park recommendation is one of 14 recommended for $11.4 million in funding for 2024. In January, Redwood County hired engineering...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break. The FOCP Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries Wednesday, their largest distribution throughout the year. Updated: 28 minutes ago. KEYC News Now at Noon Recording. KEYC News Now at 5 VOD - clipped version. Updated: 20 hours...
Comments / 0