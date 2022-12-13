Read full article on original website
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
Repeat Auto Thieves Targeted With New Bill From NJ Lawmaker
As chief of police in Freehold Township, George Baumann has seen the same individuals walk in and out of the courtroom, after being caught for their involvement in an attempted or actual vehicle theft. "They're young — if not juveniles, they're young adults ... and then they're just coming back,...
South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said. Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.
Prosecutor: Philadelphia, PA, Man Indicted For Murder at Atlantic City Casino
A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September. On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Husband Dismembered Wife Because She Didn’t Support His ‘Dream of Opening a Comic Book Store,’ Unlike His Mistress: Cops
A Pennsylvania husband was recently arrested and charged in connection with the killing his wife and dismembering her in an apparently failed effort to dispose of the evidence. Stephen Capaldi, 57, stands accused of one count each of murder in the third degree, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
Pair Killed By Carbon Monoxide In Paulsboro Were Brothers In Law: Family
The victims killed by apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Gloucester County have been identified by family in various news outlets. Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell, were found inside a detached garage on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6 ABC Action News reported. The brothers-in-law were found...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Two Pennsauken, NJ police officers’ final call happening this Friday
As you know, I've spent my broadcast career highlighting the critical importance of standing up for the men and women in Blue. Police officers have much more than a job, more than a career, they truly have a calling. Since so many family members are on the shift with cops...
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
NJ Statistics: Senior Citizens are Overdosing at a Higher Clip
Advocates and officials in New Jersey have their eyes on a disturbing trend within an already depressing opioid epidemic. Seniors have never really had the spotlight during the nation's years-long battle with a growing dependence on narcotics, but statistics suggest that the number of overdoses has skyrocketed among the 55-and-older demographic.
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
