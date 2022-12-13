ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mike Leach dies at 61: Mississippi State coach, 'Air Raid' innovator had complications from heart condition

By Adam Silverstein
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
D... T..
3d ago

Bama fan here, always enjoyed you choach,truly ole school and always spoke from the heart. May God welcome you home, bless the family,be with them at this time, give them strength 🙏🙏. Hail State 🙏

bobcat67
3d ago

He will be missed by all. I loved it when he was interviewed because he was always so funny. He had a real dry sense of humor. I loved it.

Guest
3d ago

Even after an envious Texas Tech Administration screwed him over and a helicopter dad was allowed to cry and lie on ESPN, Leach held his head high and was a success in life! May God bless his family!

The Spun

Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report

Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
STARKVILLE, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud details criticism after Michigan loss, receiving comments 'people wouldn't be proud of' if the world saw

CJ Stroud has spent the last 3 years in the limelight as Ohio State’s QB, and in that time he’s had to deal with plenty of naysayers and haters. After the Buckeyes’ recent loss to Michigan, the critical voices grew louder. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23 to end the regular season in Week 13. It was Michigan’s 2nd consecutive win against the Buckeyes and knocked Ohio State out of the B1G Championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Former UCF Football Star Jake Hescock Dies at 25

Jake Hescock, a former tight end at UCF, has passed away at 25. According to several reports, Hescock died after suffering cardiac arrest. Per reports from the Orlando Sentinel, Hescock had a heart attack on Sunday while running in Boston. A bystander performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. Once admitted, doctors placed him on life support. According to posts online from his close family and friends, Hescock tragically suffered major brain trauma before passing away.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl

Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

BONEYARD: Saying goodbye to a legend

By now, everyone has heard the news. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is drawing up plays on the big dry erase board in the sky. One Bulldog fan even shared with me the hilarity of the possibility that Leach is explaining to Walter Payton how his carries may go down, but his touches will increase in Heaven's version of the Air-Raid offense.
STARKVILLE, MS

