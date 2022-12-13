Mike Leach dies at 61: Mississippi State coach, 'Air Raid' innovator had complications from heart condition

Read full article on original website
D... T..
3d ago
Bama fan here, always enjoyed you choach,truly ole school and always spoke from the heart. May God welcome you home, bless the family,be with them at this time, give them strength 🙏🙏. Hail State 🙏
Reply(1)
18
bobcat67
3d ago
He will be missed by all. I loved it when he was interviewed because he was always so funny. He had a real dry sense of humor. I loved it.
Reply
16
Guest
3d ago
Even after an envious Texas Tech Administration screwed him over and a helicopter dad was allowed to cry and lie on ESPN, Leach held his head high and was a success in life! May God bless his family!
Reply(1)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud details criticism after Michigan loss, receiving comments 'people wouldn't be proud of' if the world saw
CJ Stroud has spent the last 3 years in the limelight as Ohio State’s QB, and in that time he’s had to deal with plenty of naysayers and haters. After the Buckeyes’ recent loss to Michigan, the critical voices grew louder. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23 to end the regular season in Week 13. It was Michigan’s 2nd consecutive win against the Buckeyes and knocked Ohio State out of the B1G Championship.
Former UCF Football Star Jake Hescock Dies at 25
Jake Hescock, a former tight end at UCF, has passed away at 25. According to several reports, Hescock died after suffering cardiac arrest. Per reports from the Orlando Sentinel, Hescock had a heart attack on Sunday while running in Boston. A bystander performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. Once admitted, doctors placed him on life support. According to posts online from his close family and friends, Hescock tragically suffered major brain trauma before passing away.
CBS Sports
Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl
Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
247Sports
Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach
Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Reportedly Lands New Job
The Kansas Jayhawks are finally back in bowl season after over a decade of terrible football with some of the worst records in all of college sports. One of the coaches who was a part of those doldrums, David Beaty, is also back in the spotlight. According to ESPN's Adam...
Look: College Football Team Is Honoring Mike Leach At Bowl Game Today
The tributes for recently-passed college football legend Mike Leach continue to pour in. Miami (OH) will wear a special helmet decal in Leach's honor during their Bahamas Bowl matchup against UAB on Friday morning. The decal pays homage to Leach's iconic "pirate" nickname. Take a look at the helmet sticker...
247Sports
BONEYARD: Saying goodbye to a legend
By now, everyone has heard the news. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is drawing up plays on the big dry erase board in the sky. One Bulldog fan even shared with me the hilarity of the possibility that Leach is explaining to Walter Payton how his carries may go down, but his touches will increase in Heaven's version of the Air-Raid offense.
CBS Sports
College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions for Kansas vs. Indiana and more Top 25 games Saturday
Are you ready for perhaps the best Saturday of the college basketball season? That's right, with five games with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25, we may have December Madness upon us. Put on your best Jesse Katsopolis voice and say those two magical words with me: Haaaave...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball. Now, on Saturday, they will face each other on CBS in one last showcase game for the C.M. Newton Classic before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas. Alabama surged from...
Comments / 58