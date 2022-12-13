ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays

Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore

Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

The past week has had tougher conditions for most anglers, with solid 5 to 7 footers gracing any boats that decided to give it a go. Togging was a grind with the swells and constant bouncing, but fish were hungry during periods when the swell let up. Anglers catching and releasing fish over 10 pounds has been a nice thing to see. I know it is super hush-hush, but some nice bluefin are here with fish busting surface poppers from the 3 mile line out to 10 miles. Striper action took a brief hiatus with the coastal storm, but anglers found them again with good bites from Ship Bottom to Lavallette. It seems most action south has been at or near the 3 mile line with schools going deep and off-limits to anglers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
