The past week has had tougher conditions for most anglers, with solid 5 to 7 footers gracing any boats that decided to give it a go. Togging was a grind with the swells and constant bouncing, but fish were hungry during periods when the swell let up. Anglers catching and releasing fish over 10 pounds has been a nice thing to see. I know it is super hush-hush, but some nice bluefin are here with fish busting surface poppers from the 3 mile line out to 10 miles. Striper action took a brief hiatus with the coastal storm, but anglers found them again with good bites from Ship Bottom to Lavallette. It seems most action south has been at or near the 3 mile line with schools going deep and off-limits to anglers.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO