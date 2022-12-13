ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln this week include a number of holiday-themed events are taking place in Lincoln during the last weekend before Christmas. Santa Bash. Santa and his elves will be visiting Lincoln on Friday. They will be available for pictures in the CommuteAir...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Children’s Zoo names baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The world has spoken. Voters have selected the name of the baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the joey would be named Tobai. Social media users were asked to vote...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Salvation Army to give away toys, food, next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In two-hour shifts, the Salvation Army warehouse in Lincoln fills with the sounds of rustling paper bags and the volunteers who pack them. “I love to volunteer because it makes my heart feel good, and it makes me feel like a small part in giving back to the members in our community that need items,” Tammy Gebers, a Salvation Army volunteer, said.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro sees 3 inches of snow, most this winter

Snow showers and strong winds pelted the Metro earlier today. Some areas expected to get up to three inches of snow, the most so far this winter. Most of the main roads in and around Omaha are fine, some side streets still a little slick in spots. Temperatures throughout the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ozzy, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ozzy is a 5-month-old border collie mix, so he’s very smart, trainable and energetic. He is available for adoption now at Capital Humane Society. The shelter is also looking for foster homes over the holidays. If you’re staying home, it will be hard to get lonely or bored with kittens or puppies running around.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Major makeover for dangerous Metro park

A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say

An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
OMAHA, NE

