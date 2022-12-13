Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln this week include a number of holiday-themed events are taking place in Lincoln during the last weekend before Christmas. Santa Bash. Santa and his elves will be visiting Lincoln on Friday. They will be available for pictures in the CommuteAir...
'Jingle all the way' to these Omaha holiday events
With the holidays right around the corner, prepare for the holiday season with these affordable local events happening this weekend.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo names baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The world has spoken. Voters have selected the name of the baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the joey would be named Tobai. Social media users were asked to vote...
1011now.com
Salvation Army to give away toys, food, next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In two-hour shifts, the Salvation Army warehouse in Lincoln fills with the sounds of rustling paper bags and the volunteers who pack them. “I love to volunteer because it makes my heart feel good, and it makes me feel like a small part in giving back to the members in our community that need items,” Tammy Gebers, a Salvation Army volunteer, said.
1011now.com
“The need for blood is constant”; Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for blood donors during holiday season
First responders south of town said overall the Beltway is a good thing but any emergencies that happen on it add to an already busy workload. Lincoln South Beltway to change flow of traffic to small businesses. Updated: 19 hours ago. Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020....
1011now.com
Nebraska Sports Council helping Nebraskans stay active heading into new year
The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app.
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Christmas gifts are Lincoln family’s latest blessing after great hardship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Novotny family has received a Christmas to remember. In 2019, Matt Novotny was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, which ended up spreading to his brain and other areas of his body. But on Tuesday he, his wife, four children and two dogs received numerous...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Bandits drive off with cart full of groceries at Lincoln Hy-Vee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves fled quickly from a Lincoln grocery store, so quickly in fact, that they didn’t even bag their groceries. The theft happened at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege Streets on July 28, according to police. In the video, two men are seen...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
1011now.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
klkntv.com
Lincoln had a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sharing an alarming statistic as people gather for the holidays. Police say there was a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021. In total, 337 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drinking or using drugs. Authorities say...
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro sees 3 inches of snow, most this winter
Snow showers and strong winds pelted the Metro earlier today. Some areas expected to get up to three inches of snow, the most so far this winter. Most of the main roads in and around Omaha are fine, some side streets still a little slick in spots. Temperatures throughout the...
klkntv.com
Meet Ozzy, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ozzy is a 5-month-old border collie mix, so he’s very smart, trainable and energetic. He is available for adoption now at Capital Humane Society. The shelter is also looking for foster homes over the holidays. If you’re staying home, it will be hard to get lonely or bored with kittens or puppies running around.
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
1011now.com
Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
