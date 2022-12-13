Read full article on original website
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th year
FLORENCE, S.C. – The 36th Annual Pepsi Carolina Classic presented by South Carolina Federal Credit Union takes place Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, at Wilson High School, 1411 E. Old Marion Highway, Florence, to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
Marion lottery player wins $200K on $5 ticket
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials. The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said. “I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement. Another winning $200,000 ticket […]
Man wins $1 million lottery prize in Myrtle Beach area on his way to work
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man won a $1 million lottery prize in the Myrtle Beach area while he was on his way to work, according to lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express at 557 International Drive, officials said. The $10 ticket won the man, who wished to remain anonymous, […]
10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach
One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee was arrested after being accused of hitting a resident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Terry Leshawn Cooper Jr., 33, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Dec. 7, Cooper allegedly hit the victim […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m. Tidwell added that a 2002 Toyota...
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
Bellamy, Vaught, Worley say goodbyes during final Horry County Council meeting of 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last Horry County Council meeting held Tuesday evening started with a vote to approve the consent agenda, which included the first reading of an ordinance to increase the salaries of all twelve members of the council. It was not a unanimous vote, with councilmen...
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
66-year-old man missing in Florence County may have dementia, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old man who might be affected by dementia is missing from the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Bansibhai Patel of Florence was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Westbrook Drive, deputies said. Patel was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black […]
Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres which were the proposed home to a development rejected by the Brunswick County Planning Board in September. Brought by Criteria Development, the proposal only includes requests for annexation and...
