Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Marion lottery player wins $200K on $5 ticket

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials. The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said. “I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement. Another winning $200,000 ticket […]
MARION, SC
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach

One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m. Tidwell added that a 2002 Toyota...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
LORIS, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

