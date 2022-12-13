Read full article on original website
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
South Carolina workers may see more money in paychecks starting Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants workers in the state to know they might be seeing a little bit more money in their paychecks beginning in 2023. That's because SCDOR has adjusted the state withholding tax tables as a result of the Comprehensive Tax Cut...
Why SC keeps economic investments anonymous
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With code names like Project Gemini and Project Samurai, dozens of companies negotiated economic development deals with South Carolina without divulging their identities to the public. It's a negotiating method many county and state offices use to land economic development opportunities without compromising the deal that's...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
South Carolina's ag chief wants more processing in state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don't have to send their products away. Expanding that capacity will help South Carolina's agriculture business keep growing, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh...
South Carolina environmental agencies sign shared stewardship agreement
IRMO, S.C. — Federal and state agencies are coming together to pledge to take on new natural resource concerns. This interagency agreement signed Friday focuses on working together to preserve and care for our ecosystem in the Southeast. Signed by nine agencies including Clemson Extension, the South Carolina Department...
Free drug overdose 'safety kits' available to South Carolina residents through DHEC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees a seasonal increase in the number of drug overdoses, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making a limited number of Overdose (OD) Safety Kits available to the public. The free OD Safety Kits will be available in health...
North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month
DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month. Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he...
Report: South Carolina among top 10 worst states for drunk driving, study finds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays bring joy and plenty of socializing to celebrate the season but too much merriment also means more intoxicated drivers are on the road. With the holiday season upon us, Forbes Advisor analyzed data to reveal which states have the highest and lowest rates of drinking and driving.
Wall of faces; wall of heartbreak: Mothers hope their stories prevent SC roadway tragedies
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Faces and names adorned the walls inside the Palmetto Collegiate Institute on Saturday, each representing a hole left in the lives of countless mothers - each death a tragedy that was preventable and, yet, still all too common in South Carolina. “These are my guys -...
South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
As Stuff-A-Bus concludes, volunteers now focusing on getting gifts to SC families
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign held by WLTX and The Salvation Army has come to an end this season but, thanks to a giving community, will be able to share hundreds of donations throughout the Midlands once again. Gifts have been wrapped and will soon be on...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
Signing Santa Holiday Mingle supports children with disabilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, SC Hands & Voices in partnership with the Sertoma Area Clubs will host a community event supporting South Carolina families who are deaf or hard of hearing. "We firmly believe that all children are as important in our society and in our world, no...
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
Rep. Ralph Norman responds to report he called for martial law before Biden inauguration
WASHINGTON — South Carolina U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is responding to a report that he called for martial law over the results of the 2020 election, a move which he says was done out of frustration. The political news website The Talking Points Memo reported Monday night on a...
