South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Why SC keeps economic investments anonymous

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With code names like Project Gemini and Project Samurai, dozens of companies negotiated economic development deals with South Carolina without divulging their identities to the public. It's a negotiating method many county and state offices use to land economic development opportunities without compromising the deal that's...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina's ag chief wants more processing in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don't have to send their products away. Expanding that capacity will help South Carolina's agriculture business keep growing, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
ORANGEBURG, SC
