wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
somerset106.com
Reward Is Now Offered For Laurel County Woman Wanted For Murder
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash. Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt. Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
wymt.com
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
2-month investigation yields large drug, gun bust in Whitley County
After a two-month investigation, the Williamsburg Police Department performed a large gun and drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
WKYT 27
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
wymt.com
Rescue squad member becomes first woman promoted to officer in department history
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since one rescue squad was formed, a woman is now in a command position. In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad announced Chanel Reams was recently promoted to lieutenant. According to the post, she is the first woman to hold an officer title since the department was founded in 1969.
wymt.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week
(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
Woman dead, man charged after fatal shooting in Oliver Springs
Authorities are working a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs Monday that left one woman dead and one man in custody.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN
On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
wymt.com
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a Southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel on Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Staff members and juveniles were hurt in a violent incident at a...
