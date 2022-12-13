ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Reward Is Now Offered For Laurel County Woman Wanted For Murder

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash. Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt. Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
MONTICELLO, KY
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee

Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
CLEVELAND, TN
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week

(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN

On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
CROSSVILLE, TN
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour

A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a Southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel on Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Staff members and juveniles were hurt in a violent incident at a...
FRANKFORT, KY

