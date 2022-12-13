Read full article on original website
Werner (WERN) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
WERN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 18.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Werner due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
How Much Upside is Left in HealthEquity (HQY)? Wall Street Analysts Think 30%
HQY - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $63.04, gaining 9.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $81.86 indicates a 29.9% upside potential.
Is Trending Stock Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) a Buy Now?
FTNT - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this network security company have returned -3.4% over the past month...
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HSTM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
STM - Free Report) closed at $37.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
SAIC (SAIC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SAIC (. SAIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
UTHR - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Robust Growth Efforts to Aid Snap-on (SNA) Amid Inflation Woes
SNA - Free Report) continues to witness positive business momentum. This, along with gains from its Value Creation plan, bodes well. This led to impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marking the ninth straight earnings beat and the 10th consecutive sales surprise.
Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Stocks With Potential
CHWY - Free Report) , Progyny (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AMGN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this world's largest biotech drugmaker have returned -4.5% over the past month...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is a Trending Stock
LUMN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -11.9%,...
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
SU - Free Report) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Factors to Note Ahead of BlackBerry's (BB) Q3 Earnings Release
BB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, the company...
Should Value Investors Buy First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
STNG - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $55.19 in the previous session. Scorpio Tankers has gained 328.4% since the start of the year compared to the -12.1% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 34.1% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.
Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
GPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question. Genuine Parts is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 123 individual stocks and...
Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
AXNX - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
