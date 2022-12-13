ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Nontraditional student returns to Georgia Southern University to chart new career path

For years, Khristine Clark Hammond believed she had a solid professional career. She was an exercise physiologist, a health coach and a manager of wellness and fitness programs. But she found herself at a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic. After working in Savannah hospitals for more than two decades, she lost her job. The hospital fitness facility she managed closed during the pandemic.
STATESBORO, GA
Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies

This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement

The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Suspect in murder at Fort Stewart identified as Army infantryman

FORT STEWART, Ga. - Officials say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Georgia Fort Stewart Army base has been identified as an infantryman assigned to the same division as his victim. The shooting happened Monday morning at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the...
FORT STEWART, GA
Savannah Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Kidnapping

A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Kidnapping, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Stephens and a co-defendant to pay $33,157.46 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
SAVANNAH, GA
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open

Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
STATESBORO, GA
Town of Bluffton names its next police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The town of Bluffton has officially named its new chief of police. Town Manager Stephen Steese selected Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz as Bluffton’s next police chief. Babkiewicz, who is currently working in the private industry after 20 years in law enforcement, will begin as...
BLUFFTON, SC
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
POOLER, GA
Beauty company KISS bringing more jobs to Bryan County

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

