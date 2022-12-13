Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
georgiasouthern.edu
Nontraditional student returns to Georgia Southern University to chart new career path
For years, Khristine Clark Hammond believed she had a solid professional career. She was an exercise physiologist, a health coach and a manager of wellness and fitness programs. But she found herself at a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic. After working in Savannah hospitals for more than two decades, she lost her job. The hospital fitness facility she managed closed during the pandemic.
georgiasouthern.edu
Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
WJCL
Teacher misses his graduation ceremony at Georgia Southern University to teach his students
STATESBORO, Ga. — A graduation ceremony that only called one name. William James Middle School hosted a surprise college graduation ceremony for teacher Zachary Barrow. The celebration was filled with balloons, signs and smiling students. “I did not expect anything like this,” Barrow said. “It’s way past my wildest...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in murder at Fort Stewart identified as Army infantryman
FORT STEWART, Ga. - Officials say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Georgia Fort Stewart Army base has been identified as an infantryman assigned to the same division as his victim. The shooting happened Monday morning at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the...
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Kidnapping
A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Kidnapping, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Stephens and a co-defendant to pay $33,157.46 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
Fort Stewart suspect in custody after soldier killed in shooting at Georgia Army post
Fort Stewart in Georgia confirmed that one soldier was shot and killed Monday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody. The investigation was ongoing.
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open
Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
WJCL
Town of Bluffton names its next police chief
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The town of Bluffton has officially named its new chief of police. Town Manager Stephen Steese selected Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz as Bluffton’s next police chief. Babkiewicz, who is currently working in the private industry after 20 years in law enforcement, will begin as...
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Mom used drugs before killing Georgia toddler, indictment says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy found dead in a Georgia landfill, has been charged with murder and other crimes in a 19-count indictment that alleges she used drugs before killing her son and dumping his body in a trash bin. A Chatham County...
Beauty company KISS bringing more jobs to Bryan County
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 […]
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia Mother
42-year-old Demetria Watson and her husband, Harvey Watson Jr, lived in Richmond Hill, Georgia with their children. Demetria is a loving wife and caring mother who enjoys her life, her family told WSAV.
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
WJCL
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
