Emmerdale fans sob at 'beautiful' scene as Arthur comes out as gay to Nicola

By Grace Morris
 4 days ago

Emmerdale fans were in tears during last night's episode (Monday, December 12) after youngster Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) came out as gay to family friend Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) in emotional scenes.

Recently, Arthur has been secretly struggling to cope with his sexuality and has lashed out at various Emmerdale residents over the last few episodes.

During last night's episode, a distressed Arthur visited his late father Ashley's (John Middleton) grave when vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) spoke to him. Arthur opened up about his worries that he might be letting his dad down due to his strong religious beliefs.

Charles offered him some supportive words, before inviting him to The Woolpack to speak with his son Ethan (Emily John) after clocking on to what Arthur was worried about.

Later on, Arthur snapped at his friend April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) who had a crush on him and just wanted to rekindle their friendship by inviting him to her house for tea.

Arthur told Nicola King that he was gay in powerful scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola saw the harsh exchange and later confronted Arthur about his rudeness towards April, gently telling him to apologise to her.

However, it was clear that something was on Arthur's mind and she encouraged him to open up to her in his own time and when he was ready.

As the other kids went upstairs, Arthur asked Nicola if she would play one last game of hangman with him. As she guessed the letters that filled in the blanks, she soon understood Arthur's message and helped a struggling Arthur write in the last letter, which spelt out the words: "I am gay".

Arthur broke down in tears as the pair hugged and she consoled him before he opened up to Nicola that he still couldn't say the words out loud.

She reassured him that he would in time and promised not to tell his mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) about his sexuality as he wasn't ready to come out to her yet.

As they had a heart-to-heart, Nicola's stepson Elliot Windsor came downstairs and overheard their conversation, before seeing the message "I am gay" written on a piece of paper. Will Elliot expose Arthur's secret or will he support his friend in his time of need?

Fans couldn't stop crying at the emotional scene and applauded the soap's beautiful portrayal of such an important story...

Emmerdale continues Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm on ITV1.

Comments / 1

