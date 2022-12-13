Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Live and Local Music in Downtown Bangor This Season
For live music. Local live music to put you into a festive mood. Bangor Arts Exchange (BAE) is a collaborative project of the non profit Launchpad and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Plans Tonight?. You are invited to an evening that will have you tapping your toes all evening long. The...
Morgan Wallen Adds Third Fenway Park Show to 2023 World Tour
A record breaking third night at Fenway Park is on the schedule for Morgan Wallen next year. UPDATE: All three shows have sold-out. According to Fenway Park, only VIP Packages are available. Earlier this month, Morgan Wallen announced a massive world tour, complete with a big stop-down in New England....
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Noon update on statewide nor'easter
Much of the state is seeing its first significant storm of the season. Here's what the storm looks like at noon in Portland.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March
If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Stillwater River Trail in Orono Light Show with Pizza Sunday
Tis the season. A spectacular light display awaits the family at Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library at 100 Bennoch Road in Orono. But wait. This Sunday there is more. This Sunday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. it’s Pizza on the Trail. That is just what it sounds like.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
Highly Anticipated Japanese-Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port
Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
MaineHealth buys Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million
MaineHealth on Thursday announced that it has purchased Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million as a long-term investment in the neighborhood where Maine Medical Center is located. The buyer said it has no plans to develop the property, purchased from the Union Station LMT Partnership, at this time. The...
