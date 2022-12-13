Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Rhea School First Grade Awarded $5,000 MEGA Grant
Paris, Tenn.–There were ooh’s and aah’s from the first grade students and teachers at Rhea School Wednesday as the PLUS representatives came to school carrying a BIG check for $5,000. The check is for this year’s MEGA Grant awarded by the PLUS program, which will finance construction...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers
Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
radionwtn.com
Obion County Teachers Ready For Holidays
Union City, Tenn.–The “Penthouse Elves” (second-floor teachers) dressed up and posed for the final week of school. From left: Daniel Johnston, Lane Akers, Donya Angel, Geneva Storey, Mitchell Williamson, David Libby, Glen Marshall, John Buchanan, Matthew Pickard, and Suzanne Hill. (Lauren Kendall photo).
radionwtn.com
New Little Library Installed In Puryear
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Health Department has partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee to install a new Little Sharing Library at the pavilion in Puryear. In 2018, the Henry County Health Department installed five Little Sharing Libraries across the county through the Minority Health Grant. They are located at the Health Department on Joy St., Ogburn Park, McNeill Park, the Church in Paris and Henry Baptist Church.
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
radionwtn.com
Two New CASA Advocates Sworn In
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder swears in two of the newest advocates for the county’s CASA program: Missy Hamilton and Robin Walker. Missy Hamilton is a Henry County Commissioner and now is CASA Volunteer Coordinator. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. (CASA photo).
radionwtn.com
Reba Minyard
Mrs. Reba Minyard, 81, of Union City, passed away Thursday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. There will be no services held at this time. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Provides Holiday Food Gift Boxes To Families In Need
Dresden, Tenn.–Thanks to partnerships and a donation of canned goods from Discovery Park of America, the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry has more food to help families of students and staff in need over the holidays. Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen said that the pantry teamed up with...
radionwtn.com
Polar Express Returns To Library Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Back by popular demand, the Polar Express will be winding its way through the streets of Paris Friday evening. The W.G. Rhea Library will be hosting a Polar Express Night from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 16, which will include train rides through the neighborhood, a movie, cookies and milk, cookie decorating and other crafts and–of course–a visit from Santa.
radionwtn.com
UT President Shares Personal History With UTM Grads
MARTIN, Tenn. – Randy Boyd has traveled widely and seen many things, so he used three stories from his personal experiences to advise graduates during his commencement address Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The University of Tennessee System president spoke to 391 graduating seniors in person while others watched the ceremonies live online via Facebook and YouTube.
radionwtn.com
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Jan was born Friday, December 28, 1945, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to the late Edward Starr Retlick and the late Dorothy Henritta Forslund Retlick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Timothy “Timmy” (Holly) Mayhew; her stepdaughter: Tara Roe Danielson; three sisters: Sally Clements, Geraldine Retlick, and Barbara Retlick; and one brother: Gerald Retlick.
radionwtn.com
Preparing For Helping Hand Radio Auction 2023
Paris, Tenn.–Yes, it’s that time: time to get into planning mode for the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. Facilitator Cindy Snyder met with Auctioneers Ray Compton, Jamie Orr, Andy Collins and Darrin Thompson to work on the auctioneer schedule for this year’s Helping Hand. Other auctioneers Noel Hatman, David Jackson, Doug Taylor and Junior Staggs could not be present for the meeting. Helping Hand will be held from January 9 through March 1 at the Paris Convention Center. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised for dozens of local non-profit organizations through the auction. (Lance Pierce photo).
radionwtn.com
Lois Lewis
Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Dennille Johnson
Dennille Johnson, 45, Cottage Grove, Tennesse, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, January 19, 1977, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles Curtis Blakemore, who preceded him in death, and Barbara Ann Johnson, of Cottage Grove. Dennille was affectionally known as “House” by close...
radionwtn.com
Brenda Joyce Magee
Brenda Joyce Magee, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Brenda was born Tuesday, August 6, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to Russell Mathenie and Maudean Wilkinson Mathenie, who both preceded her in death. She was also preced in death by a brother: Kenneth E. Gwinn in 2006.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
radionwtn.com
Break Bread Together At First United Methodist
Paris, Tenn.–Break Bread Together will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and fellowship. You can enjoy a FREE MEAL in a congregate atmosphere: Ham, Green Beans, Potato Casserole, plus Pie for Dessert. Come...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Receive Donation of Bicycles for “Pack the Patrol Car”
The Union City Police Department received a boost to their “Pack the Patrol Car” campaign on Thursday. Officials at Ford Construction Company made a generous donation of 20 new bicycles to help less fortunate children for Christmas. Ford Superintendent Mike Harrison said this was the fifth year the...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
