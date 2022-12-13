Controversies are continuing to pile up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Tuesday, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend, Agustina Gandolfo, was taken to the hospital after she found glass in her drink while at a club in Doha, according to The Sun. Gandolfo reportedly was out with her sister and her sibling’s partner in a shopping mall celebrating Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal when the group alerted security that they discovered pieces of glass inside a bottle. After being examined, medics determined Gandolfo did not suffer any injury, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old entrepreneur...

1 DAY AGO