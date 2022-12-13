ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
New York Post

World Cup WAG goes to hospital after finding glass in her drink

Controversies are continuing to pile up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Tuesday, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend, Agustina Gandolfo, was taken to the hospital after she found glass in her drink while at a club in Doha, according to The Sun. Gandolfo reportedly was out with her sister and her sibling’s partner in a shopping mall celebrating Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal when the group alerted security that they discovered pieces of glass inside a bottle. After being examined, medics determined Gandolfo did not suffer any injury, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old entrepreneur...
Sportico

In PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Endeavor ‘Unequivocally’ Sides With Tour

In the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Endeavor is siding with the sport’s legacy tours. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said his company will not do business with the Saudi-backed upstart—without exception. “I’ll just tell you unequivocally, we won’t work with them,” Shapiro said in an interview. The stance positions Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) as an important corporate ally of the existing golf establishment, which is relying on loyalty from players, courses, tournaments, media companies and sponsors to help preserve its business in the face of a multibillion-dollar challenge. While some golfers represented by Ari Emanuel’s company may ultimately choose to...

