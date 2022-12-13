Read full article on original website
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. When officers got there, they found the woman had been shot and she...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
Wave 3
Bardstown police confirm no threat to public after explosive devices found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department has confirmed there is no threat to the public after explosive devices were found. Bardstown police received a call on Friday around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious device in the 300 block on North 1st Street. Officers found what they said appeared...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/14
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Louisville businesswomen and community activists are leading a grassroots effort to help the families impacted by the recent Watterson Lakeview Apartments fire. Assault suspect says ‘Bogus Beggar’ attacked him, claims self defense...
Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
Kentucky-made shock gloves help jail employees control inmates. Are they safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sept. 4, Joshua Elswick was handcuffed and shackled inside the Bullitt County Jail. "Please stop tasing me!" Elswick pleaded with jail guards, according to surveillance video. "If you quit resisting, we can do what we need to do," Lt. Ryan Derrough told Elswick. There was...
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
Wave 3
Victim in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived on scene they found...
WLKY.com
Sheriff says allegations of rape at jail 'didn't happen'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It was the middle of the night when several men, their faces covered with towels, made their way into the women's dorms at the Clark County Jail. The October 2021 night was described by some of the women as a 'night of terror.' Former jail officer David Lowe reportedly sold keys to the women's dorms to male inmates and the group spent about 20 minutes passing between blocks.
