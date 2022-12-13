ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Burning wood can save you hundreds over home heating oil — Here’s how to do it in Connecticut

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsnKa_0jgtW3pH00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As home energy costs continue to soar, an affordable solution may already be in your backyard.

A cord of wood, which can cost between $250 and $350, can replace 150 gallons of home heating oil, according to Christopher Martin, the state forester with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“It can definitely offset the cost of home heating oil,” he said.

The wholesale cost of heating oil varies. According to DEEP, the average cost of a gallon in New Haven was $3.412 on Dec. 5 – down from $4.175 on Nov. 7, but still a substantial increase from $2.06 a gallon at the same time last year. The cost of home heating oil trended higher in Hartford, at an average of $3.676 a gallon on Dec. 5 of this year.

DEEP’s state lands program sells firewood to people who obtain a permit for it.

“There is a limited supply, and we usually tie it in with other wildlife habitat projects, or cleaning up of storm debris,” Martin said.

Will Connecticut’s utility watchdog get the power to stop electric rate spikes?

The permits are $30 a cord, with a minimum of two cords. A cord is a stack of wood that is five feet high, five feet wide and eight feet long.

Martin said there isn’t a formal firewood lottery process but that the permit does include the location, the amount of wood and the safety requirements required to obtain it.

When the permits are available, they are limited to harvesting hardwood.

“It is only trees that make good firewood,” Martin said.

Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply

But just because wood is stacked in the backyard doesn’t mean it’s ready for burning. The wood has to be seasoned, first, and anything that is cut needs to dry a year before it is dry enough to be used in a fireplace.

To check the moisture level, knock two pieces of wood together, and then listen to the sound it makes. Dry wood will make a high noise. A lower-pitch noise means there’s still water inside.

Burning wood before it’s seasoned can have dangerous consequences.

“Folks can really get in trouble if they put green wood into their fireplace or wood stove, because it will clog their chimney with creosote and create a fire hazard,” Martin said.

Smoky fires, he said, are no good, and fire that isn’t burned properly can damage chimneys and emit harmful smoke that will hurt both the user and their neighbors.

Discounts available in Connecticut on home heating oil

Knowing which type of wood to burn is crucial. Hardwood will be the safest to burn. And however attractive it might be to stick an old Christmas tree into the fireplace, Martin highly recommends against it.

“Soft trees, spruce and fir, are the most common,” he said. “They are loaded with pitch or sap, and although highly flammable, it is a quick burn that releases a lot of particulate matter, and you’re not going to get much heating value out of it.”

Hickories and oak trees will produce more heat and burn for longer.

When done correctly, he said, wood can be a locally grown, renewable resource that can offset the costs of heating a home for the winter. It also warms a person up multiple times – through the sweat equity of chopping it, stacking it and then burning it.

When chopping on private land, Martin said to know your personal limits and wear personal protective gear like chainsaw chaps.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 9

Eldon L. Griffiths
3d ago

I hope the state employee was not the source of the (incorrect) dimensions of a cord of wood. Not even close.

Reply
6
will Grello
3d ago

just wait til these energy companies start losing money. then they will pay politicians to make the arguement that this isn't safe so you will be forced to pay into energy companies. already happening and it seems from the comments on here people are already falling for it.

Reply
4
Related
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills are expected to see anywhere from one to ten inches. The range is due to the higher elevations seeing more snow than the towns in the valley. The rest of the state is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns

A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy