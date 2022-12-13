ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
ATLANTA, GA
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top

With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
Willson Contreras contract sets up for another big Cardinals move this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals are making smart moves this offseason as they allow flexibility to spend more money following the Willson Contreras signing. The St. Louis Cardinals recently made a big splash on the market by signing star catcher Willson Contreras, replacing veteran Yadier Molina who retired following the 2022 season. They signed him to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, and are giving him $10 million in his first season to allow flexibility to spend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
