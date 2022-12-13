Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
OBJ making Cowboys fans sweat with another cryptic tweet is tremendous theatre
OBJ posted a cryptic tweet quoting song lyrics, making Cowboys fans wonder if something has gone wrong with negotiations to land the free agent WR. Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to play for the Dallas Cowboys or not?. That’s the question that still doesn’t have a very clear answer even...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
Full college football bowl schedule 2022: How to watch, live stream bowl games
Check out the full college football bowl schedule for 2022 with live stream information and more so you don’t miss a play. College football bowl season is finally here! After a fall filled with excitement and drama, the final act has arrived to close down another year. Whether it’s...
Willson Contreras contract sets up for another big Cardinals move this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are making smart moves this offseason as they allow flexibility to spend more money following the Willson Contreras signing. The St. Louis Cardinals recently made a big splash on the market by signing star catcher Willson Contreras, replacing veteran Yadier Molina who retired following the 2022 season. They signed him to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, and are giving him $10 million in his first season to allow flexibility to spend.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0