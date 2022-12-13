Read full article on original website
Nationwide Report
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A at around 6:45 p.m.
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
fox44news.com
More Mall-to-Mall work could disrupt Christmas shopping
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. TxDOT says that crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout the project. The following...
51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash
WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
fox44news.com
Hillsboro students escape injury in bus wreck
Hillsboro, Tx (FOX44) – 30 Hillsboro Independent School District students escaped injury when the school bus they were in was involved in a traffic accident. The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported the accident involved the bus and a pickup truck, and occurred about 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 77 – near the TA Travel Center.
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
KWTX
Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight is homeless after a breaker box overheated and ignited a blaze that destroyed their home. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
Ellis County Press
Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run
ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
fox44news.com
Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
fox44news.com
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
KWTX
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who state and local investigators say conspired with at least four others to smuggle illegal contraband into the McLennan County Jail through the pages of drug-soaked puzzle books and Bible study pamphlets was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plane Crash Reported Near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base
A plane crashed Thursday morning in White Settlement near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility, according to police. NBC 5 was told the pilot ejected, though his or her condition is not known. Police told NBC 5 that US Navy Police and Lockheed...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
