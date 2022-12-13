Read full article on original website
Don Towery
3d ago
Talibangelist leader Abbott said not to worry. His plane is fueled and on standby. Talibangelist leader Abbott assures his return to Texas, as soon as power is restored.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Texas border wall construction to ramp up in 2023, Governor Abbott confirms
TEXAS - Gov. Abbott announced that Texas will continue construction of the border wall all of next year. While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows, Abbot said of the immigration crisis. "Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen."
Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather
The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
After Uvalde, Texas Could Finally Fix Notorious Flaw in Public Information Act
An El Paso Democrat wants to close the “dead suspect loophole” that’s helped gut Texas’ once-distinguished open records law. A tragedy like the Robb Elementary shooting of May 24 leaves its mark in many places. There are the homes that will always feel empty and the schools all over the nation that feel less safe than before. There are the parents who find themselves unwilling activists and the government officials who, thanks to that dark day’s botched police response, find themselves distrusted. And there’s a reinvigorated debate over gun control—though our state’s leaders will likely stop up their ears. Now, the legacy of Uvalde could also include something a touch wonky and seemingly far-removed: the closure of a gaping hole at the heart of Texas’ public information law.
Gizmodo
Texas Republicans Want Even More Fossil Fuels on the Grid
Texas Republicans are messing with the state’s grid to fulfill their political ambitions. Again. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that one of his priorities for the upcoming year is increasing natural gas production to, supposedly, stabilize the grid. Patrick has told multiple media outlets in recent weeks that he will push this spring for the legislature to form a plan to build more natural gas plants—potentially forcing renewables providers to help foot the bill.
As pandemic relief runs out, Texas hospitals at heightened risk of closure
Expenses for Texas hospitals have increased by over 20% since 2019, largely due to the rising costs of labor, medical supplies and drugs. (Courtesy Unsplash) It has been nearly three years since the last time a hospital closed in Texas, largely due to billions of dollars in federal funding that were used to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
CBS Austin
$11 million earmarked to help Texas seniors with transportation problems
AUSTIN, Texas — $11 million is now available to help seniors with transportation problems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) plans to spend federal funds so seniors and those with disabilities can more easily get everywhere from the doctor's office to an activity center. “I have to push the...
Abbott lacks evidence in claims against border nonprofits
AUSTIN, Texas (TexasTribune) — Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas. Abbott made his request in a letter to Attorney General […]
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of last year, 71 Texas counties had no hospital. According to a recent report submitted by Kaufman Hall, a...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
easttexasradio.com
Coldest Christmas In Years!
That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
Governor Abbott appoints Bill Hicks as new District Attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Paso attorney Bill Hicks as the successor for the 34th Judicial District Attorney following Yvonne Rosales’ resignation on November 28. According to Governor Abbott, Hicks will assume the role effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hicks is the first Republican to serve as District Attorney of the […]
