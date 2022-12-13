ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-96 at Beech Daly in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-96 at Beech Daly in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

