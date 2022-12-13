Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man impersonates police officer, shoots other man following altercation in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting another man in Detroit. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a suspect shot a man in his 50s after they had an altercation while driving, Detroit police said. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman leads Royal Oak police on long chase, even after spike strips flatten tires, shot fired
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman driving with her son in the car led Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said. The chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 15)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in crash after domestic violence suspect flees police during traffic stop in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed in a crash after a suspect in a domestic violence incident fled police during a traffic stop in Monroe County. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 7900 block of Whiteford Center Road in Monroe County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Employee fatally shot at Highland Park plant after argument with coworker
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was fatally shot after an argument with another coworker at a Highland Park automotive plant, police say. The fight happened on Wednesday morning at a FAURECIA plant, which is where seats are made for the Jeep Wagoneer. Emmanuel Chapman was brought to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was shot and killed Wednesday at an automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police said. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at the Faurecia plant in the 13000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard in Highland Park. Faurecia is an automotive supplier and the plant is UAW-represented.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills woman facing auto insurance fraud charges after taking money from car crash survivor
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman is facing charges linked to auto insurance fraud allegations. Officials said Cathy Rice was paid more than $12,000 in 2020 for case management services to an auto accident survivor that were never provided. Rice was arraigned on Nov. 28 in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old man found dead after early morning shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street. Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired when pickup truck abruptly changes lanes in front of SUV on Oakland County highway
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Shots were fired on an Oakland County highway when the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of an SUV, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) on westbound I-696 at Farmington Road. A driver called officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-96 at Beech Daly in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-96 at Beech Daly in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
Comments / 0