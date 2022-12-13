Three things to Know - 12/13/22

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Board Meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the A-HSWD office at 1121 Chestnut Street, Nelsonville.

The public is welcome to attend. Additional questions or anyone who would like the agenda prior to the meeting, please contact Jane Forrest Redfern at 740-753-6885.

Women’s Cancer Screenings Set for January 5

Through its Women’s Health Clinic, the Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic has long provided women’s cancer screening clinics throughout southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.

In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 West Green Dr. Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. See Story on Page A5.

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 13, 2003, Saddam Hussein, the fifth president of Iraq, was found hiding in a camouflaged hole in the ground and was captured by American forces near Tikrit, Iraq. The military operation that led to his capture was called Operation Red Dawn. He was subsequently handed over to the interim Iraqi government. After a trial where he was found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed 3 years after his capture in December 2006.