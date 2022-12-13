ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Miami

Chetrit revives $1 billion Miami River megaproject with Groot's touch

New York real estate developer Chetrit Group is reviving a long-planned $1 billion real estate project in Brickell, teaming up with Miami nightclub impresario David Grutman.Why it matters: The 4 million-square-foot project — which was first approved in 2015 and has a design inspired by the beachfront walkways of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro — will bring housing, retail and a marina to the area, effectively creating its own district.Details: The River District development is planned on six acres of waterfront south of the Miami River, between I-95, SW Second Avenue and Jose Marti Park. The project is centered around four...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

A seashell menorah, parades and more: Hanukkah events in Miami

Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown, and Miami's Jewish community has many fun events planned to celebrate the eight-day Festival of Lights. Menorah Parade: The Shul of Bal Harbour will host a parade and carnival on Sunday, featuring a double-decker bus, live music and food.The parade kicks off at Ruth K. Broad Elementary at 3pm. The carnival, located at the 9300 Harding Avenue parking lot, starts at 5:30pm.Both events are free, but you can pay for upgrades such as unlimited carnival rides.A funky menorah: For more than 20 years, Miami Beach artist Roger Abramson's oversized menorah — sculpted out of thousands...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy