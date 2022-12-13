New York real estate developer Chetrit Group is reviving a long-planned $1 billion real estate project in Brickell, teaming up with Miami nightclub impresario David Grutman.Why it matters: The 4 million-square-foot project — which was first approved in 2015 and has a design inspired by the beachfront walkways of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro — will bring housing, retail and a marina to the area, effectively creating its own district.Details: The River District development is planned on six acres of waterfront south of the Miami River, between I-95, SW Second Avenue and Jose Marti Park. The project is centered around four...

