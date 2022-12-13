ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Monin reveals the spicy flavor you're about to see everywhere in 2023

Monin, the influential international flavor and beverage company with U.S. headquarters and a Flavor Innovation Center in Clearwater, has picked its 2023 Flavor of the Year:. What's happening: Every year Monin flavor experts collect and analyze emerging trends, consumer insights, and industry data to determine the flavors that will trend in the coming year.
Axios

Bite Club: Peppermint pickle from Munchiez

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I've been wondering about peppermint pickles for decades. Locals have traditionally made them at home or purchased them from home-based candy shops on the South and West sides. And the Tribune had minimal luck tracking down the history and purveyors of the South Side snack...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Detroit

How to make the perfect holiday mocktail

👋 Hey, Joe here.I've been known to enjoy a beer or cocktail on occasion, but sometimes I'm just looking for a fun drink without the booze.Mocktails are great for any holiday gathering and "dry January" is around the corner.Quick take: This unsweetened cranberry juice-ginger beer concoction is among my favorites.The tart cranberry and spicy ginger pair beautifully.Add some fresh citrus, pomegranate and a bit of rosemary syrup to take it to the next level. Pour over ice and enjoy!📬 Email detroit@axios.com to share your best mocktail recipe. Cranberry juice-ginger beer mocktail. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy