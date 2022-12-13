Read full article on original website
Monin reveals the spicy flavor you're about to see everywhere in 2023
Monin, the influential international flavor and beverage company with U.S. headquarters and a Flavor Innovation Center in Clearwater, has picked its 2023 Flavor of the Year:. What's happening: Every year Monin flavor experts collect and analyze emerging trends, consumer insights, and industry data to determine the flavors that will trend in the coming year.
"Chaos cooking" and TikTok will be 2023's big restaurant trends
Dishes that are an aggressive mash-up of global flavors — like sashimi tostadas and tandoori spaghetti — will hit restaurant menus in 2023, a style that's been dubbed "chaos cooking," food prognosticators say. Those concoctions will live or die depending on how well they play on TikTok, the...
People Are Sharing Common Ingredients That, Contrary To Popular Opinion, Completely "Ruin" A Meal
"Most people I know absolutely love them. No one understands when I say they taste like candy that fell in the dirt and sat there for a really long time."
Bite Club: Peppermint pickle from Munchiez
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I've been wondering about peppermint pickles for decades. Locals have traditionally made them at home or purchased them from home-based candy shops on the South and West sides. And the Tribune had minimal luck tracking down the history and purveyors of the South Side snack...
How to make the perfect holiday mocktail
👋 Hey, Joe here.I've been known to enjoy a beer or cocktail on occasion, but sometimes I'm just looking for a fun drink without the booze.Mocktails are great for any holiday gathering and "dry January" is around the corner.Quick take: This unsweetened cranberry juice-ginger beer concoction is among my favorites.The tart cranberry and spicy ginger pair beautifully.Add some fresh citrus, pomegranate and a bit of rosemary syrup to take it to the next level. Pour over ice and enjoy!📬 Email detroit@axios.com to share your best mocktail recipe. Cranberry juice-ginger beer mocktail. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
Best new restaurants 2022: Our favorite openings in the Twin Cities
The Twin Cities restaurant scene had an up and down year. We lost some beloved eateries, but plenty of buzzy and exciting spots have opened across the metro. In no particular order, here are some of our favorite places that opened this year. Kalsada — Best brunch. The modern...
